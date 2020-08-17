There’s a New Peridot Mine in the Changbai Mountains

Olivine as seen inside the mine

A shot from inside the Yiqisong Nanshan tunnel mine in Jilin

This one weighs 14.49 carats (about 2.90 grams).

A piece of Fuli peridot rough weighing 15.59 carats (about 3.12 grams)

Fuli recovered several specimens weighing above 100 carats, including one weighing 301 carats.

Fuli has not yet started bulk sampling but gathered material during a geological survey.

