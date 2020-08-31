A New Diamond Ad Campaign Is Coming This Fall

New York—Diamonds will be getting some advertising love this fall.

The Natural Diamond Council has announced a new global, consumer-facing diamond campaign to premiere mid-September.

In a letter last week from NDC CEO David Kellie to industry members, Kellie said the upcoming advertisements were filmed in July and will star a yet-to-be-named Hollywood celebrity.

“The campaign celebrates the many emotional connections created by diamond jewelry, something that research shows will resonate strongly as we emerge from the crisis,” he wrote.

The marketing initiative will appear on national television in the United States, India and China, as well as across a host of digital channels.

NDC said it plans to work with “key global retailers” for inclusion in their stores and on their digital platforms.

The council also said in market research, its forthcoming initiative ranked in the top 10 percent of all luxury campaigns in creating consumer purchase intent.

NDC is scheduled to unveil the campaign the week of Sept. 14.

Kellie, a longtime marketing executive who has roles at Watches of Switzerland and Ralph Lauren on his resume, took on the NDC CEO role last year, replacing Jean-Marc Lieberherr.

This summer, the Natural Diamond Council adopted its new moniker after previously going by Diamond Producers Association.

The organization was founded by the world’s largest diamond miners, including Alrosa, De Beers and Rio Tinto, in 2015 to promote natural diamonds.