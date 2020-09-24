The Next to Last Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender Is Here

The largest hero stone in this year’s tender is the 2.45-carat Argyle Ethereal, a square-cut radiant fancy intense purple-pink diamond.

Lot No. 1 in the tender is the Argyle Eternity. At 2.24 carats, it is the largest fancy vivid round brilliant ever offered at the tender.

This fancy vivid purplish-pink pear-shaped diamond is 1.84 carats and is called the Argyle Sakura.

A 0.33-carat heart-shaped fancy dark gray-violet diamond, the Argyle Skylar

The Emrys, a 0.43-carat princess-cut fancy deep grayish-violetish blue diamond

The Argyle Infinité, a 0.70-carat oval-shaped fancy dark violet-gray diamond

