Take a Look at Lightbox’s New $94M Manufacturing Lab

Lightbox recently launched an exclusive fashion jewelry collection in collaboration with Blue Nile.

The lab-grown diamond production space is on the first floor, while the second floor houses office space.

At full production capacity, the facility will produce 200,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds annually.

The new facility will employ 60 full-time engineers, technicians, and administrative personnel.

The new Lightbox manufacturing facility is located just outside of Portland, Oregon.

