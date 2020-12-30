CNBC Show Explores the Diamond District

New York—New York City’s Diamond District was once again in the spotlight.This time, 47th Street starred in the premiere episode of CNBC’s new series “Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis” Tuesday night.The CEO of Camping World and the host of CNBC’s reality show “The Profit” met up with several familiar industry faces as he explored the district and learned more about how diamonds are priced, polished, and purchased.This street alone is responsible for around $24 billion in sales, Lemonis said, making diamonds the No. 1 export of New York State in terms of dollar value.Lemonis visited the International Gem Tower to head upstairs to the Diamond Dealers Club of New York and meet with then-president Reuven Kaufman.Kaufman talked about the changing face of the wholesale business as Indian dealers are welcomed into the once majority Jewish community and how the business is based on trust.“In this industry, you have to trust the person [you’re buying from],” explained Kaufman.After haggling, Lemonis left with a $26,000 diamond tennis bracelet to bring back to one of his retail stores.Lemonis sat down with diamond dealer Fishel Beigel, who has been in the business since the 1970s, as well as third-generation jeweler-to-the-stars Richie Nektalov, also known as Richie Rich, the founders of Shiffon Co., and ALTR Created Diamonds President Amish Shah.“It is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for ALTR Created Diamonds to showcase the burgeoning lab-grown diamonds market and our place as its pioneer,” Shah said in a press release about the company’s appearance.Lemonis also met up with Rapaport Group Chairman Martin Rapaport to discuss the history of the price list and the changing industry.The show will also visit Nashville’s Music Row, Denver’s Green Mile, and other notable streets throughout the series.