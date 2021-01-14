Fire Polish Diamonds Has a New Name
New York—Fire Polish Diamonds has rebranded in order to strengthen its position in the market, the company announced this week.
Fire Polish Diamonds is now Facets of Fire Diamonds, a trademarked name that is accompanied by the tagline, “Love Is Better in Color.”
There is a media kit for retailers who sell the brand that features the new name and logo.
It includes imagery, a press release, brochures, an infographic, a promotional video, print ads and a co-op spot for TV.
Facets of Fire also has a new website and social media accounts, including a fresh Facebook page and an updated Instagram.
Commenting on the rebrand, Facets of Fire President and CEO Glenn Markman said: “We’re unveiling our new brand identity, evolving Fire Polish to Facets of Fire to further strengthen our breakthrough positioning for this unique product.
“With our beautiful new designs throughout the collection, more dramatic storytelling to capture the imagination of buyers, and an enriched marketing and communications plan, consumers will never look at diamonds the same way again.”
The pavilion of each Facets of Fire diamond is etched with microscopic facets—technically called diffraction gratings—that act as tiny prisms, releasing more color and sparkle in the diamond than traditional cutting techniques.
The difference can be spotted with the naked eye.
Both the Gemological Institute of America and the American Gem Society recognize the technology behind Facets of Fire, which was developed at the California Institute of Technology, as an advanced cutting technique.
It has five national and international patents.
The Facets of Fire Diamond jewelry collection features natural diamonds weighing between 0.25 and 10-plus carats.
Loose diamonds are available, as are solitaire, engagement and bridal rings, as well as bracelets, necklaces, studs, hoops, drops and huggies, all in 18-karat white or yellow gold.
