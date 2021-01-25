National Jeweler

A 26-Carat Pink Diamond Is Up for Sale in Antwerp

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
This rough pink diamond weighs 25.97 carats. Dubbed the “Pink Dawn,” the diamond is being shown and tendered in Antwerp. (Photo courtesy of Bonas Group)
Antwerp—A nearly 26-carat pink diamond discovered last fall is part of a tender going on right now in Antwerp.

Bonas Group is hosting the first sale of the year for goods from Storm Mountain Diamonds’ Kao mine in Lesotho, and included among the lots is the “Pink Dawn,” a 25.97-carat pink diamond recovered from the mine on Oct. 27.

Kao is located in the Butha Buthe District of Lesotho.

The mine contains the largest kimberlite pipe in Lesotho, which is home to a few diamond mines including Letšeng, and the fourth largest in southern Africa.

Namakwa Diamonds owns the Kao mine in partnership with the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho and operates it through Storm Mountain Diamonds.

Over the years, Kao has produced a number of significant pink diamonds, including the 36.06-carat “Lesotho Pink Storm” recovered in December 2013, which sold for $15.4 million or about $426,000 per carat.

There’s also “The Kao Pherese Khosatsana” (Purple Princess), a 3.06-carat pink-purple diamond recovered in April 2017, and the 29.59-carat “Rose of Kao,” recovered in June 2018.

The Purple Princess sold for $727,898, or $237,875 per carat, while Taché Company and Samir Gems bought the Rose of Kao for an undisclosed amount in January 2019.


Viewings of the Pink Dawn, as well as the other diamonds in Kao’s first sale of the year, are taking place now through Monday, Feb. 4 in Antwerp.

Bidding closes Feb. 4 online at 16:00 CET (10 a.m. EST). To make an appointment, contact the Bonas Group via phone, 32(0) 32 33 7080.


TAGS:   Mining , Big & Important Diamonds
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy