A 26-Carat Pink Diamond Is Up for Sale in Antwerp
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Antwerp—A nearly 26-carat pink diamond discovered last fall is part of a tender going on right now in Antwerp.
Bonas Group is hosting the first sale of the year for goods from Storm Mountain Diamonds’ Kao mine in Lesotho, and included among the lots is the “Pink Dawn,” a 25.97-carat pink diamond recovered from the mine on Oct. 27.
Kao is located in the Butha Buthe District of Lesotho.
The mine contains the largest kimberlite pipe in Lesotho, which is home to a few diamond mines including Letšeng, and the fourth largest in southern Africa.
Namakwa Diamonds owns the Kao mine in partnership with the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho and operates it through Storm Mountain Diamonds.
Over the years, Kao has produced a number of significant pink diamonds, including the 36.06-carat “Lesotho Pink Storm” recovered in December 2013, which sold for $15.4 million or about $426,000 per carat.
There’s also “The Kao Pherese Khosatsana” (Purple Princess), a 3.06-carat pink-purple diamond recovered in April 2017, and the 29.59-carat “Rose of Kao,” recovered in June 2018.
The Purple Princess sold for $727,898, or $237,875 per carat, while Taché Company and Samir Gems bought the Rose of Kao for an undisclosed amount in January 2019.
Viewings of the Pink Dawn, as well as the other diamonds in Kao’s first sale of the year, are taking place now through Monday, Feb. 4 in Antwerp.
Bidding closes Feb. 4 online at 16:00 CET (10 a.m. EST). To make an appointment, contact the Bonas Group via phone, 32(0) 32 33 7080.
