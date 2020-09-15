92Y Offering Jewelry History Classes
New York—New York City Jewelry Week co-founder Bella Neyman is offering the perfect virtual activity for jewelry lovers.
Neyman is teaching online jewelry history courses through the 92nd St. Y, kicking off this week.
“100 Years of Jewelry History” explores the medium over the last century beyond a pure design perspective, also examining it as an anthropological marker of political, social and cultural events, according to the 92Y website.
Some topics covered include jewelry as a response to avant-garde art, women’s evolving societal status and technological innovation.
“100 Years of Jewelry History” will also delve into the rise of art jewelry in the 20th century, expressed in both traditional materials like gold and gemstones as well as more alternative materials like plastic, glass and fabric.
The first session started Monday, but registration is still open for the remaining three sessions.
Each 90-minute lecture covers about 25 years of jewelry history, examining major periods, trends, makers and techniques.
Subsequent classes will take place Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Registration is available online.
The 92Y offers a host of online classes for adults and children, with most centered in the arts. See the full course schedule on the organization’s website.
