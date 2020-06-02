National Jeweler

Roberto Coin Honors 2020 Healthcare Heroes

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
After asking the public to nominate a nurse helping fight the coronavirus pandemic, Italian jewelry brand Roberto Coin gave 100 Princess Flower pendants in 18-karat gold to randomly selected winners.
New York—Roberto Coin is paying homage to frontline heroes across the country.

Beginning in April through May 6, which is National Nurses Day in the U.S., Roberto Coin asked the public to nominate a nurse in their life dedicating their time to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand said it received numerous entries of inspiring stories and photos of nurses around the country, including several who moved to other cities to aid in the crisis or volunteered at other healthcare facilities on their days off.

There were even two nurses outside of Washington, D.C. nominated who deliver food to other healthcare workers and first responders on their days off.

After the contest closed, Roberto Coin selected 100 winners anonymously to which they would award the brand’s 18-karat gold Princess Flower necklace seen at the top of the article (valued at $660).

And to honor those 100 and all the others putting others’ health and safety first, it has put their stories in the spotlight with a new video.

“It is a hopeful reminder,” the brand said in a statement, “that although we are separate, we are always together.”

ROBERTO COIN HERO MASTER 5.21.20 from Roberto Coin on Vimeo.





TAGS:   Designers , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy