Roberto Coin Honors 2020 Healthcare Heroes
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Roberto Coin is paying homage to frontline heroes across the country.
Beginning in April through May 6, which is National Nurses Day in the U.S., Roberto Coin asked the public to nominate a nurse in their life dedicating their time to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brand said it received numerous entries of inspiring stories and photos of nurses around the country, including several who moved to other cities to aid in the crisis or volunteered at other healthcare facilities on their days off.
There were even two nurses outside of Washington, D.C. nominated who deliver food to other healthcare workers and first responders on their days off.
After the contest closed, Roberto Coin selected 100 winners anonymously to which they would award the brand’s 18-karat gold Princess Flower necklace seen at the top of the article (valued at $660).
And to honor those 100 and all the others putting others’ health and safety first, it has put their stories in the spotlight with a new video.
“It is a hopeful reminder,” the brand said in a statement, “that although we are separate, we are always together.”
Beginning in April through May 6, which is National Nurses Day in the U.S., Roberto Coin asked the public to nominate a nurse in their life dedicating their time to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brand said it received numerous entries of inspiring stories and photos of nurses around the country, including several who moved to other cities to aid in the crisis or volunteered at other healthcare facilities on their days off.
There were even two nurses outside of Washington, D.C. nominated who deliver food to other healthcare workers and first responders on their days off.
After the contest closed, Roberto Coin selected 100 winners anonymously to which they would award the brand’s 18-karat gold Princess Flower necklace seen at the top of the article (valued at $660).
And to honor those 100 and all the others putting others’ health and safety first, it has put their stories in the spotlight with a new video.
“It is a hopeful reminder,” the brand said in a statement, “that although we are separate, we are always together.”
ROBERTO COIN HERO MASTER 5.21.20 from Roberto Coin on Vimeo.
Get the Daily News >