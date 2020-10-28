This Gem Cutter Won Spectrum’s ‘Best of Show’ Award Again
Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association has announced the winners of the 2020 Spectrum Awards and, for the second year in a row, a faceted loose gemstone took the show’s top honor.
The full list of 2020 winners are as follows.
“Best of” Awards
Best of Show: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Best Use of Color: Rosa Van Parys, Rosa Van Parys Jewelry
Best Use of Pearls: Brenda Smith, Brenda Smith Jewelry
Fashion Forward: Peter Schmid
Best of Single Entries, Spectrum: Sean Olufson, Olufson Designs
Best of Single Entries, Cutting Edge: Afshin and David Hackman, Intercolor USA
Best Use of Platinum and Color: Adam Neeley, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Best Use of Platinum Crown: Kathrin Schoenke, KNS Platinum Solutions
Bridal Wear
First Place and Manufacturing Honors: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Second Place and Platinum Honors: Benjamin Javaheri, Uneek Jewelry Inc.
Third Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Honorable Mention: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Platinum Innovation: Jacob Wosinski, Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry
WJA Gem Diva Award: Kathleen Kerr, Fair Trade Jewellery Co.
Business/Day Wear
First Place, Platinum Honors, and Platinum Innovation: Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC
Second Place: Zoltan David, Zoltan David
Third Place: Phillip Dismuke, Jewelsmith Inc.
Honorable Mention: Jon Barry DiNola, Yardley Jewelers
Manufacturing Honors: Timothy W Foster, T. Foster & Company
WJA Gem Diva Award: Eve Streicker, Original Eve Designs
Classical
First Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Second Place and Platinum Honors: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Third Place: Craig Slavens, Luxe Fine Jewelry
Honorable Mention: Raja Mehta, A.G. Gems Inc.
Manufacturing Honors: Oren Nhaissi, EMCO Gem Inc.
WJA Gem Diva Award: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Evening Wear
First Place: Michael Tope, Raintree LLC
Second Place: Zoltan David, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Third Place: Tariq Riaz, Tariq Riaz LLC
Honorable Mention: Eddie Sakamoto, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Manufacturing Honors: Tariq Riaz, Tariq Riaz LLC
Platinum Honors: Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC
Platinum Innovation: Sean Smokovich, Somewhere In The Rainbow
WJA Gem Diva Award: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Men’s Wear
First Place and Platinum Honors: Jeremy Dunn, Dunn & Co.
Second Place and Manufacturing Honors: Gastón R. Rives, Gastón Jewelry Studio Inc.
Third Place: Adam Neeley, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Honorable Mention: Randy Coffin, Somewhere In The Rainbow
The winners of the Cutting Edge Awards are as follows.
All Other Cut Gemstones
First Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Second Place: Erica Courtney, The Courtney Collection
Third Place: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Honorable Mention: Edward Boehm, RareSource
Carving
First Place: Yanqing Zhang Asdurian, Yanqing Asdurian
Second Place: Dalan Hargrave, GeoGem-USA
Third Place: Meg Berry, Mega Gem
Classic Gemstone
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: Allen Kleiman, A. Kleiman & Co.
Third Place: Oren Nhaissi, EMCO Gem Inc.
Innovative Faceting
First Place: Thomas Trozzo, Trozzo
Second Place: Darryl Alexander, Alexander’s Jewelers
Third Place: Lee Haynes, LWH Gems
North American Mined Gemstones
First Place (Tie): David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
First Place (Tie): Edward Wilsek, Wilsek & Co.
Third Place: Jeff Hapeman, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Honorable Mention: Brett Kosnar, Kosnar Gem Co.
Objects of Art
First Place: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Second Place: Ziad H. Noshie, Almaza Jewelers
Third Place: Dalan Hargrave, GemStarz Jewelry
Pairs & Suites
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: Mikola Kukharuk, Nomad’s
Third Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Honorable Mention: Boyd Fox, Fox Hop Jewelry
Phenomenal
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Third Place: Gary Braun, Finewater Gems
“Best of” Awards
Best of Show: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Best Use of Color: Rosa Van Parys, Rosa Van Parys Jewelry
Best Use of Pearls: Brenda Smith, Brenda Smith Jewelry
Fashion Forward: Peter Schmid
Best of Single Entries, Spectrum: Sean Olufson, Olufson Designs
Best of Single Entries, Cutting Edge: Afshin and David Hackman, Intercolor USA
Best Use of Platinum and Color: Adam Neeley, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Best Use of Platinum Crown: Kathrin Schoenke, KNS Platinum Solutions
Best Use of Color. Rosa Van Parys of Rosa Van Parys Jewelry’s 18-karat yellow gold “Links” necklace featuring a 14.9 mm black Tahitian cultured pearl and multicolored sapphires, tsavorite garnets, aquamarines, multicolored diamonds, and amethysts
Best Use of Pearls. Brenda Smith of Brenda Smith Jewelry’s 18-karat rose gold “Black Lace” ring featuring a 16.5 mm cultured pearl accented with pink and lavender sapphires (2.86 total carats) and diamonds (0.06 total carats)
Fashion Forward. Peter Schmid’s 22-karat and 18-karat yellow gold “Lady Gaga Metropolitan Gala” earrings featuring pear-shaped rubellite tourmalines (10.10 total carats) and aquamarines (2.31 total carats) accented with diamonds
Best of Single Entry, Spectrum. Sean Olufson of Olufson Designs’ platinum pendant featuring a 3.39-carat oval pink sapphire surrounded by matched pear-shaped alexandrites (3.36 total carats) accented with diamonds (0.54 total carats)
Best of Single Entry, Cutting Edge. Afshin and David Hackman of Intercolor USA’s 7.04-carat oval ruby
Best Use of Platinum and Color. Adam Neeley of Somewhere In The Rainbow’s platinum and 18-karat yellow gold “Dark Knight” ring featuring a 9.81-carat black opal accented with blue sapphires (5.06 total carats), tsavorite garnets (2.56 total carats), and diamonds (0.28 total carats)
Best Use of Platinum Crown. Kathrin Schoenke of KNS Platinum Solutions’ platinum ring featuring an 18.65-carat cushion-cut indicolite tourmaline accented with blue and pink sapphires
Bridal Wear
First Place and Manufacturing Honors: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Second Place and Platinum Honors: Benjamin Javaheri, Uneek Jewelry Inc.
Third Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Honorable Mention: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Platinum Innovation: Jacob Wosinski, Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry
WJA Gem Diva Award: Kathleen Kerr, Fair Trade Jewellery Co.
Business/Day Wear
First Place, Platinum Honors, and Platinum Innovation: Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC
Second Place: Zoltan David, Zoltan David
Third Place: Phillip Dismuke, Jewelsmith Inc.
Honorable Mention: Jon Barry DiNola, Yardley Jewelers
Manufacturing Honors: Timothy W Foster, T. Foster & Company
WJA Gem Diva Award: Eve Streicker, Original Eve Designs
Classical
First Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Second Place and Platinum Honors: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Third Place: Craig Slavens, Luxe Fine Jewelry
Honorable Mention: Raja Mehta, A.G. Gems Inc.
Manufacturing Honors: Oren Nhaissi, EMCO Gem Inc.
WJA Gem Diva Award: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Evening Wear
First Place: Michael Tope, Raintree LLC
Second Place: Zoltan David, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Third Place: Tariq Riaz, Tariq Riaz LLC
Honorable Mention: Eddie Sakamoto, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Manufacturing Honors: Tariq Riaz, Tariq Riaz LLC
Platinum Honors: Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC
Platinum Innovation: Sean Smokovich, Somewhere In The Rainbow
WJA Gem Diva Award: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Men’s Wear
First Place and Platinum Honors: Jeremy Dunn, Dunn & Co.
Second Place and Manufacturing Honors: Gastón R. Rives, Gastón Jewelry Studio Inc.
Third Place: Adam Neeley, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Honorable Mention: Randy Coffin, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Bridal Wear. Niveet Nagpal of Omi Prive’s platinum ring featuring a 3.38-carat oval emerald accented with diamond epaulets weighing 1.00 total carats
Business/Day Wear. Nikki Swift of Nicole Mera LLC’s platinum ring featuring pink and lavender pear-shaped spinels (2.49 total carats) accented with diamonds (1.26 total carats)
Classical. Joseph Ambalu of Amba Gem Corp.’s platinum ring featuring a 14.28-carat oval blue Sri Lankan sapphire accented with diamonds
Evening Wear. Michael Tope of Raintree LLC’s 18-karat yellow and rose gold and platinum “Casatheia” ring featuring an 8.40-carat rubellite tourmaline paired with a 2.33-carat blue sapphire accented with chrysoprase, Montana sapphires (1.68 total carats), diamonds (0.40 total carats), and a pear-cut turquoise
Men’s Wear. Jeremy Dunn of Dunn & Co.’s platinum cufflinks featuring Asscher-cut pyrope/spessartite garnets (5.83 total carats) and blue sapphire melee (1.35 total carats)
The winners of the Cutting Edge Awards are as follows.
All Other Cut Gemstones
First Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Second Place: Erica Courtney, The Courtney Collection
Third Place: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Honorable Mention: Edward Boehm, RareSource
Carving
First Place: Yanqing Zhang Asdurian, Yanqing Asdurian
Second Place: Dalan Hargrave, GeoGem-USA
Third Place: Meg Berry, Mega Gem
Classic Gemstone
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: Allen Kleiman, A. Kleiman & Co.
Third Place: Oren Nhaissi, EMCO Gem Inc.
Innovative Faceting
First Place: Thomas Trozzo, Trozzo
Second Place: Darryl Alexander, Alexander’s Jewelers
Third Place: Lee Haynes, LWH Gems
North American Mined Gemstones
First Place (Tie): David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
First Place (Tie): Edward Wilsek, Wilsek & Co.
Third Place: Jeff Hapeman, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Honorable Mention: Brett Kosnar, Kosnar Gem Co.
Objects of Art
First Place: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Second Place: Ziad H. Noshie, Almaza Jewelers
Third Place: Dalan Hargrave, GemStarz Jewelry
Pairs & Suites
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: Mikola Kukharuk, Nomad’s
Third Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Honorable Mention: Boyd Fox, Fox Hop Jewelry
Phenomenal
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Third Place: Gary Braun, Finewater Gems
All Other Cut Gemstones. Joseph Ambalu of Amba Gem Corp.’s 21.81-carat brilliant-cut pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline
Carving. Yanqing Zhang Asdurian of Yanqing Asdurian’s jadeite snail carving
Classic Gemstone. David Nassi of 100% Natural Ltd.’s 12.99-carat untreated pink Ceylon sapphire
Innovative Faceting. Thomas Trozzo of Trozzo’s 70-carat freeform faceted and carved ametrine
North American Mined Gemstones. A tie between David Nassi of 100% Natural Ltd.’s 0.80-carat shield-shaped untreated red beryl from Utah, at left, and Edward Wilsek of Wilsek & Co.’s 35.43-carat oval faceted spessartite garnet from Virginia, at right
Objects of Art. Paula Crevoshay’s “Garden of Delight Mystery Box,” is made of lapis lazuli, opal, sugilite, malachite, turquoise and more. The hummingbirds, branch, and columbine feature multicolored sapphires, amethysts, spinels, tsavorite garnets, opal and diamonds.
Pairs & Suites. David Nassi of 100% Natural Ltd.’s pair of pear-shaped spessartite garnets also won first place in this category.
Phenomenal. David Nassi of 100% Natural Ltd.’s 16.06-carat untreated Vietnamese star ruby cabochon, showing its phenomenal feature at right
