This Gem Cutter Won Spectrum’s ‘Best of Show’ Award Again

Best Use of Platinum Crown. Kathrin Schoenke of KNS Platinum Solutions’ platinum ring featuring an 18.65-carat cushion-cut indicolite tourmaline accented with blue and pink sapphires

Best Use of Platinum and Color. Adam Neeley of Somewhere In The Rainbow’s platinum and 18-karat yellow gold “Dark Knight” ring featuring a 9.81-carat black opal accented with blue sapphires (5.06 total carats), tsavorite garnets (2.56 total carats), and diamonds (0.28 total carats)

Best of Single Entry, Cutting Edge. Afshin and David Hackman of Intercolor USA’s 7.04-carat oval ruby

Best of Single Entry, Spectrum. Sean Olufson of Olufson Designs’ platinum pendant featuring a 3.39-carat oval pink sapphire surrounded by matched pear-shaped alexandrites (3.36 total carats) accented with diamonds (0.54 total carats)

Fashion Forward. Peter Schmid’s 22-karat and 18-karat yellow gold “Lady Gaga Metropolitan Gala” earrings featuring pear-shaped rubellite tourmalines (10.10 total carats) and aquamarines (2.31 total carats) accented with diamonds

Best Use of Pearls. Brenda Smith of Brenda Smith Jewelry’s 18-karat rose gold “Black Lace” ring featuring a 16.5 mm cultured pearl accented with pink and lavender sapphires (2.86 total carats) and diamonds (0.06 total carats)

Best Use of Color. Rosa Van Parys of Rosa Van Parys Jewelry’s 18-karat yellow gold “Links” necklace featuring a 14.9 mm black Tahitian cultured pearl and multicolored sapphires, tsavorite garnets, aquamarines, multicolored diamonds, and amethysts

