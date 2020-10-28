National Jeweler

This Gem Cutter Won Spectrum’s ‘Best of Show’ Award Again

By Brecken Branstrator
These two pear-shaped spessartite garnets (90.48 total carats) cut by David Nassi of 100% Natural Ltd. received Best of Show honors in the 2020 AGTA Spectrum Awards.
Dallas—The American Gem Trade Association has announced the winners of the 2020 Spectrum Awards and, for the second year in a row, a faceted loose gemstone took the show’s top honor.

AGTA held the jewelry design and gemstone cutting competition on Oct. 24 and 25 in Dallas rather than New York City, as it usually does, due to travel restrictions amid the continued pandemic.

The judges were: Michael Johnson, Eiseman Jewels; Monica Kitt, Arkenstone Ltd.; Clare Adams Kittle, Clare Adams Kittle Company; Chris Pampillonia, Pampillonia Designs; and Ray Zajicek, Equatorian Imports.

This year’s contest had 20 percent more entries, as well as many first-time entrants, AGTA said, and included two new categories.

AGTA added North American Mined Gemstones to Cutting Edge, the division of the contest dedicated to lapidary arts. It said the new category was the largest in that division this year.

It also added Best of Single Entries, chosen from applicants who submitted only one piece in the competition, and gave the award in both Spectrum and Cutting Edge.

This year, the top overall honor, Best of Show, went to a pair of pear-shaped spessartite garnets weighing a total of 90.48 carats cut by David Nassi of 100% Natural Ltd.

This is the second year in a row Nassi has nabbed top the awards’ top honor, after his 30.19-carat untreated cushion-cut red spinel wowed the judges last year.


His victory also extends the winning streak for faceted loose stones at Spectrum, which have won Best in Show four out of the last five years.

The full list of 2020 winners are as follows.

“Best of” Awards
Best of Show: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Best Use of Color: Rosa Van Parys, Rosa Van Parys Jewelry
Best Use of Pearls: Brenda Smith, Brenda Smith Jewelry
Fashion Forward: Peter Schmid
Best of Single Entries, Spectrum: Sean Olufson, Olufson Designs
Best of Single Entries, Cutting Edge: Afshin and David Hackman, Intercolor USA
Best Use of Platinum and Color: Adam Neeley, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Best Use of Platinum Crown: Kathrin Schoenke, KNS Platinum Solutions

Bridal Wear
First Place and Manufacturing Honors: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Second Place and Platinum Honors: Benjamin Javaheri, Uneek Jewelry Inc.
Third Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Honorable Mention: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Platinum Innovation: Jacob Wosinski, Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry
WJA Gem Diva Award: Kathleen Kerr, Fair Trade Jewellery Co.

Business/Day Wear
First Place, Platinum Honors, and Platinum Innovation: Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC
Second Place: Zoltan David, Zoltan David
Third Place: Phillip Dismuke, Jewelsmith Inc.
Honorable Mention: Jon Barry DiNola, Yardley Jewelers
Manufacturing Honors: Timothy W Foster, T. Foster & Company
WJA Gem Diva Award: Eve Streicker, Original Eve Designs

Classical
First Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Second Place and Platinum Honors: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Third Place: Craig Slavens, Luxe Fine Jewelry
Honorable Mention: Raja Mehta, A.G. Gems Inc.
Manufacturing Honors: Oren Nhaissi, EMCO Gem Inc.
WJA Gem Diva Award: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay

Evening Wear
First Place: Michael Tope, Raintree LLC
Second Place: Zoltan David, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Third Place: Tariq Riaz, Tariq Riaz LLC
Honorable Mention: Eddie Sakamoto, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Manufacturing Honors: Tariq Riaz, Tariq Riaz LLC
Platinum Honors: Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC
Platinum Innovation: Sean Smokovich, Somewhere In The Rainbow
WJA Gem Diva Award: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay

Men’s Wear
First Place and Platinum Honors: Jeremy Dunn, Dunn & Co.
Second Place and Manufacturing Honors: Gastón R. Rives, Gastón Jewelry Studio Inc.
Third Place: Adam Neeley, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Honorable Mention: Randy Coffin, Somewhere In The Rainbow

The winners of the Cutting Edge Awards are as follows.

All Other Cut Gemstones
First Place: Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp.
Second Place: Erica Courtney, The Courtney Collection
Third Place: Niveet Nagpal, Omi Prive
Honorable Mention: Edward Boehm, RareSource

Carving
First Place: Yanqing Zhang Asdurian, Yanqing Asdurian
Second Place: Dalan Hargrave, GeoGem-USA
Third Place: Meg Berry, Mega Gem

Classic Gemstone
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: Allen Kleiman, A. Kleiman & Co.
Third Place: Oren Nhaissi, EMCO Gem Inc.

Innovative Faceting
First Place: Thomas Trozzo, Trozzo
Second Place: Darryl Alexander, Alexander’s Jewelers
Third Place: Lee Haynes, LWH Gems

North American Mined Gemstones
First Place (Tie): David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
First Place (Tie): Edward Wilsek, Wilsek & Co.
Third Place: Jeff Hapeman, Somewhere In The Rainbow
Honorable Mention: Brett Kosnar, Kosnar Gem Co.

Objects of Art
First Place: Paula Crevoshay, Mellika Company Inc./Crevoshay
Second Place: Ziad H. Noshie, Almaza Jewelers
Third Place: Dalan Hargrave, GemStarz Jewelry

Pairs & Suites
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: Mikola Kukharuk, Nomad’s
Third Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Honorable Mention: Boyd Fox, Fox Hop Jewelry

Phenomenal
First Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Second Place: David Nassi, 100% Natural Ltd.
Third Place: Gary Braun, Finewater Gems

