PGI, Pratt Announce Winners of Platinum DNA Awards
New York—Platinum Guild International and Pratt Institute announced the winners of the inaugural Platinum DNA Awards.
Jewelry design students Celine Dussaud, Jo Sabavala and Maria Baquerizo took the first, second and third place prizes, respectively, at a virtual awards ceremony held late last month. Each designer created a rendering of a platinum pair of earrings (seen at top).
PGI-USA Vice President Kevin Reilly said in a statement: “We could not be happier with the results of this inaugural program. The designs submitted truly pushed the boundaries of innovative platinum design and have us very excited to watch these talented young designers progress in their jewelry journey. The future of platinum jewelry is truly bright.”
The winning Pratt students impressed an illustrious array of jewelry design experts.
The panel of judges consisted of designer Zoltan David of his eponymous label; author and editor Marion Fasel of The Adventurine; designer Deirdre Featherstone of Featherstone Design; this publication’s editor-in-chief Michelle Graff; fine jewelry brand Gumuchian’s Patricia Gumuchian; former Hyde Park Jewelers CEO and co-founder Michael Pollak; and John Carter of Jack Lewis Jewelers, who is also immediate past president of the American Gem Society.
Pratt Institute professors and designers David Butler, Russell Jones, Patricia Madeja and Katrin Zimmerman rounded out the panel.
Zimmerman commented: “Material exploration is a central tenet of our jewelry education at Pratt Institute. Introducing our students to the most precious of materials, platinum, through this amazing collaboration with Platinum Guild International is a meaningful and important expansion of our teaching. The impact on the students has been immediate, positive and measurable.”
The competition’s next step will see the three winning designs produced by New York-based manufacturer Paul Catania of PCAT Custom.
The finished jewels will be on display at the annual Pratt Design Show, scheduled for spring 2021.
All of the competition’s entries are available for viewing on virtual art platform CritiArt.
