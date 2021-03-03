Submit Your Bridal Designs to Stuller’s Annual Contest Now
Lafayette, La.—Stuller is now accepting designs for its annual March Bridal Madness competition.
This year, the bridal jewelry design contest asks jewelers to enter an engagement ring or wedding band they created using CounterSketch, MatrixGold or by modifying an existing Stuller style.
The supplier said it will accept renders or hand-drawn images.
Once entries have been submitted, Stuller will post the designs on its Facebook page for the first round of voting there.
The top three designs with the most likes/reactions from that round will move on to the final round of judging, done by a panel of experts at Stuller.
The winner will receive a $1,000 Stuller account credit.
“This is one of our longest running and most popular contests,” said Morgan Waters, executive director of marketing services and events. “With 2021 being Stuller’s Year of the Wedding celebration, we wanted to revamp the contest to make it unique.”
To enter the contest, email a picture of the engagement ring or wedding band design, as well as the jeweler’s name, store name, location, and the Stuller style number that has been modified, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Entries will be accepted through March 12, followed by fan voting on Facebook from March 15-31.
The top three designs will be announced on April 1, and the overall winner announcement will follow on April 12.
For more information, visit Stuller’s Facebook page or read the official contest rules online.
Get the Daily News >