Phillips Announces New Auction Dates
New York—Like other auction houses, Phillips has had to postpone its spring slate of sales due to the global pandemic.
Now, it’s announced new dates for its jewelry auctions.
Originally set for May 31-June 2, its Hong Kong series of auctions will now take place the week of July 5, with exact schedule details to come.
This includes the “Jewels and Jadeite” sale and “The Hong Kong Watch Auction X.”
“The Geneva Watch Auction: Eleven,” originally scheduled for May 13-14, will now occur June 27-28.
Phillips confirmed to National Jeweler it will announce more online-only sales in the future as well, including a sale of about 50 pieces in late May.
Additionally, its “Jewels & More: Online Auction” is scheduled for July 22-28, with jewels on display in New York City.
“As we navigate through these difficult times together, we have taken into consideration the relevant advice from government and health authorities, the requirements of our clients, and operational feasibility, in announcing plans for future actions,” said Phillips Asia Deputy Chairman and Head of 20th Century and Contemporary Art Jonathan Crockett.
“The health and safety of the community remains our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those affected by the ongoing situation. Our experienced team of specialists remains committed to working with our collecting community to find suitable solutions in building successful sales across all channels.”
