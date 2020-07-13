National Jeweler

These 2 Fancy Color Diamonds Captured Buyers’ Hearts in HK

By Brecken Branstrator
The jewelry auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong last week was the auction house’s first live sale in Asia since the onset of the pandemic. These fancy color heart-shaped diamonds led the way as the No. 1 and No. 3 lots sold.
Hong Kong—Buyers fell in love with two fancy color diamond hearts at auction Friday.

The stones garnered $18.7 million between them at Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale in Hong Kong, the auction house’s first live sale in Asia since the onset of COVID-19.

The 5.04-carat fancy vivid blue heart modified brilliant-cut diamond, flanked by two pear-shaped diamonds and mounted in platinum, led the auction at $10.6 million, topping its highest pre-sale estimate of $9.7 million.

Its sister stone, a 4.49-carat heart modified brilliant-cut fancy vivid pink diamond, flanked by pear-shaped diamonds and mounted in 18-karat white gold, became the No. 3 lot overall when it garnered $8.1 million.

Falling between them at No. 2 was a necklace comprised of 37 jadeite beads described as having a “highly translucent brilliant emerald green color” and a clasp set with a cabochon ruby and single-cut diamonds.

It sold for $10.4 million.

At No. 4 was another jade lot, a cylindrical jadeite bangle of “very good translucency and even emerald green color,” that sold for $2 million.

The fifth highest-grossing lot of the jewelry auction was the 4.05-carat marquise-shaped fancy intense purplish-pink diamond ring pictured below, which sold for $1.6 million, beating its pre-sale estimate.


Going for more than three times its pre-sale estimate and selling for $210,000 was an antique diamond bracelet signed by Garrard, the London-based jeweler to the British crown, given to Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, on her 21st birthday.

It was said to be a favorite of hers, as she was seen wearing it in public often.

Meanwhile, a number of colorless diamonds expected to be among the top lots went unsold.

A pair of unmounted diamond hearts, both weighing 10.51 carats each, was expected to sell for between $1.8 million and $2.1 million total but failed to find a buyer at the jewelry auction Friday, as did a 22.18-carat D flawless emerald-cut diamond and an 18-carat cushion D IF brilliant-cut diamond.

Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction totaled $56.5 million.

For full jewelry auction results, visit Sothebys.com.


