See the 2 Kashmir Sapphires Leading an Upcoming Auction

By Brecken Branstrator
Bonhams will auction off two big sapphires from one of the most sought-after origins when it comes to the blue corundum: Kashmir. The front-left weights 9.23 carats while the back-right weighs 6.95 carats.
New York—Bonhams’ New York jewelry auction this month is one for the sapphire lovers.

On July 28, two fine cushion-cut Kashmir sapphires weighing 6.95-carat and 9.23-carat will lead the New York Jewels auction, where they are estimated to sell for between $250,000 and $450,000 and $475,000 and $775,000, respectively.

They were originally purchased in the late 19th century and early 20th century for engagement rings by two brothers and have been passed down through the generations since then, staying in the family’s possession for more than a century.

The Bonhams New York Jewels sale also will put two iconic ballerina brooches from John Rubel circa 1950 up on the auction block.

John (Jean) and Robert Rubel opened their Rubel Frères workshop at 22 rue Vivienne in Paris in 1915.

20200720 ballerinasThe brothers manufactured for a handful of French brands, but their craftsmanship made them a favorite of Van Cleef & Arpels.

The two ballerina pieces in the auction are meticulous in their design and setting, crafted with rose-cut diamond faces, ruby and sapphire head pieces and skirt and ruby details on the ballet flats, all set in 18-karat gold.

They will sell as two different lots and are estimated to sell for between $40,000 and $70,000 each.


To see more of the jewels in the upcoming auction, visit Bonhams.com.


