Christie’s Partially Resuming In-Person Jewelry Auctions in New York

New York—Like most of the world, Christie’s went virtual this spring due to the global pandemic, breaking a record for most expensive jewel to be sold at an online auction in the process.

Now, following its in-person Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale, Christie’s New York is dipping its toe back into live jewelry auctions next week, with some significant caveats.

Christie’s is foregoing in-person bidding at its July 29 Magnificent Jewels sale but still allowing for absentee and telephone bids.

Real-time bidding is also available online through Christie’s Live. All manners of bidding require at least 24-hour advance registration.

Interested parties may peruse lots in person prior to the sale, however, by making an appointment during July 25-28 viewing hours.





There they can spy the lot leading the Magnificent Jewels sale—a diamond necklace, pictured at top of article and above, featuring a 115.83-carat, F color, VVS1 pear-shaped diamond, valued at $5 million to $7 million.

Other white diamonds of particular import are the above ring with a 25.22-carat, VVS2, D color, pear-shaped diamond valued at $1.5 million to $2.5 million, and the below ring with 15.20-carat heart modified brilliant-cut diamond.

Colored diamonds are also expected to garner some buzz. A ring with 7.16-carat, internally flawless, fancy intense blue diamond (seen below) is expected to go for between $3.5 million and $5 million, while a ring with 33.65-carat, VS2 fancy intense yellow diamond is estimated to fetch between $525,000 and $625,000.

Leading the colored gemstone lots are a ring with 42.45-carat Burmese sapphire ($350,000-$550,000), a 35.77-carat Colombian emerald ring ($300,000-$500,000), and the below Art Deco sapphire and diamond sautoir by Bulgari ($650,000-$850,000).

A number of private collections will be on offer featuring signed pieces from the likes of Belperron, Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Harry Winston, Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.

The Estate of Pauline Ireland features over 50 lots, most notably a Verdura beryl, yellow sapphire and cultured pearl brooch estimated to sell for $10,000 to $15,000 and a Cartier Art Deco ruby and diamond jabot brooch expected to fetch $15,000-$20,000.

The Collection of James and Marilyn Alsdorf most notably offers a single-stone pear-shaped diamond ($100,000-$150,000), while The Collection of Gloria Manney features Van Cleef & Arpels black opal, colored diamond and diamond fish brooch ($50,000 to $70,000).

A 16.79-carat Colombian emerald ring is the most expensive lot offered from The Property of a Texas Collector, with a $200,000 to $300,000 estimate. Four lots from JAR, meanwhile, including a pair of diamond and colored diamond “Trellis” earrings (seen above), expected to sell for between $150,000 and $200,000, come from The Property of a Lady.

Christie’s Hong Kong, Alrosa, Diamonds Do Good and designer Anna Hu recently worked together to raise more than $300,000 in an auction benefitting families impacted by the pandemic, and the New York sale will feature an important piece from the designer.

From a private collection, the one-of-a-kind “Sky Tower” necklace” combines Chinese cultural influences with a nod to Western architecture.

The necklace (rendering pictured below) features a detachable brooch set with jadeite plaque and resembles French architect Jean Nouvel’s 53 West 53 building in New York City.

The Magnificent Jewels sale will take place at Christie’s Rockefeller Center Galleries on July 29.

Additionally, Christie’s latest Jewels Online sale kicks off today, July 22, and concludes Aug. 6 and 7, depending on the lot.