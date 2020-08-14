National Jeweler

This Online Auction Comprises 50 Lots of Just Diamond Jewelry

By Brecken Branstrator
This month, 50 diamond lots are hitting the online auction block at Christie’s, including (from left to right): a fancy brownish greenish yellow diamond ring, a fancy deep brownish-orange diamond and diamond ring, a yellow diamond ring and a fancy intense yellow diamond ring.

New York—Following the success of online auctions since the pandemic forced many to go digital, Christie’s will hold its first online-only sale dedicated to diamonds.

“Jewels Online: Summer Sparkle” is running now though Thursday, Aug. 27, offering 50 lots representing all jewelry categories, from classic diamond rings to statement chandelier earrings to big diamond necklaces.

There’s a wide range of color included in the auction as well, from colorless diamonds to pinks, grays, oranges, greens, browns and yellows.

The top lot of the sale (pictured below) is a 20.21-carat pear-shaped yellow-brown diamond framed by round diamonds and suspended from a graduated diamond necklace by Graff. It’s estimated to garner between $300,000 and $400,000.

20200814 Christies Top Lot
Other highlights include a 2.46-carat fancy brownish greenish yellow diamond flanked on either side by tapered baguette-cut diamonds and set in a ring expected to sell for between $10,000 and $15,000.

There’s also a ring with a twin setting of a 2.34-carat fancy deep brownish-orange diamond and a 2.03-carat colorless diamond, predicted to sell from $20,000 and $30,000.

Bidding for the only-only auction started Aug. 12 and will begin closing lot by lot on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. EDT.

To browse the diamond jewels included in the sale, visit Christies.com.


