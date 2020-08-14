This Online Auction Comprises 50 Lots of Just Diamond Jewelry

This ring centered on a 0.64-carat round fancy purplish pink diamond in platinum could sell for as much as $50,000.

This necklace featuring 139 colored diamonds weighing 39.81 total carats and 1,862 diamonds weighing 24.85 total carats is part of a set that also includes a colored diamond bracelet and chandelier earrings that could garner between $80,000 and $120,000 as one lot.

A 2.46-carat fancy brownish greenish yellow round brilliant-cut diamond accented with two tapered baguette-cut diamonds set in a ring estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $15,000.

This pair of David Morris diamond chandelier earrings could sell for between $40,000 and $60,000.

This ring features a 2.03-carat pear brilliant-cut diamond and a 2.34-carat pear brilliant-cut fancy deep brownish orange diamond set in platinum and 18-karat rose gold. It’s expected to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

