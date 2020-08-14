This Online Auction Comprises 50 Lots of Just Diamond Jewelry
New York—Following the success of online auctions since the pandemic forced many to go digital, Christie’s will hold its first online-only sale dedicated to diamonds.
“Jewels Online: Summer Sparkle” is running now though Thursday, Aug. 27, offering 50 lots representing all jewelry categories, from classic diamond rings to statement chandelier earrings to big diamond necklaces.
There’s a wide range of color included in the auction as well, from colorless diamonds to pinks, grays, oranges, greens, browns and yellows.
The top lot of the sale (pictured below) is a 20.21-carat pear-shaped yellow-brown diamond framed by round diamonds and suspended from a graduated diamond necklace by Graff. It’s estimated to garner between $300,000 and $400,000.
Other highlights include a 2.46-carat fancy brownish greenish yellow diamond flanked on either side by tapered baguette-cut diamonds and set in a ring expected to sell for between $10,000 and $15,000.
There’s also a ring with a twin setting of a 2.34-carat fancy deep brownish-orange diamond and a 2.03-carat colorless diamond, predicted to sell from $20,000 and $30,000.
Bidding for the only-only auction started Aug. 12 and will begin closing lot by lot on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. EDT.
To browse the diamond jewels included in the sale, visit Christies.com.
See: Selections from Christie’s Online-Only Diamond Jewelry Auction
This ring features a 2.03-carat pear brilliant-cut diamond and a 2.34-carat pear brilliant-cut fancy deep brownish orange diamond set in platinum and 18-karat rose gold. It’s expected to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.
This pair of David Morris diamond chandelier earrings could sell for between $40,000 and $60,000.
A 2.46-carat fancy brownish greenish yellow round brilliant-cut diamond accented with two tapered baguette-cut diamonds set in a ring estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $15,000.
This necklace featuring 139 colored diamonds weighing 39.81 total carats and 1,862 diamonds weighing 24.85 total carats is part of a set that also includes a colored diamond bracelet and chandelier earrings that could garner between $80,000 and $120,000 as one lot.
This ring centered on a 0.64-carat round fancy purplish pink diamond in platinum could sell for as much as $50,000.
