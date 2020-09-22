Bonhams Promotes Leslie Roskind to Lead HK Jewelry Business
Hong Kong—Bonhams has promoted Leslie Roskind to lead its jewelry business in Hong Kong.
Her appointment as head of jewelry, Hong Kong, is effective Oct. 12.
In her new role, Roskind will lead the auction house’s team of jewelry specialists in the region, spearheading strategies for getting new business and selling, as well as work with the global jewelry team on all sales and projects.
Roskin joined Bonhams in 2019 as senior specialist for the jewelry department in New York.
Prior to that, she was in sales and acquisitions for New York City’s Windsor Jewelers Inc. and director of acquisitions for renowned jeweler Fred Leighton.
She also worked for 17 years at Christie’s New York, Los Angeles and Geneva. During her tenure at the auction house, she played a key role in curating a series of themed sales as well as managed high-profile auctions like The Jewels of Elizabeth Taylor, which totaled $115.9 million in 2011.
Roskind is a graduate of Boston University and the American College of Switzerland.
She is also a Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America and a member of the American Society of Jewelry Historians and Gem X.
Bonhams’ Hong Kong’s next Jewels and Jadeite sale is scheduled to take place in late November.
