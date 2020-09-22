National Jeweler

Bonhams Promotes Leslie Roskind to Lead HK Jewelry Business

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Effective Oct. 12, Leslie Roskind will serve as Bonhams’ head of jewelry, Hong Kong.
Hong Kong—Bonhams has promoted Leslie Roskind to lead its jewelry business in Hong Kong.

Her appointment as head of jewelry, Hong Kong, is effective Oct. 12.

In her new role, Roskind will lead the auction house’s team of jewelry specialists in the region, spearheading strategies for getting new business and selling, as well as work with the global jewelry team on all sales and projects.

Roskin joined Bonhams in 2019 as senior specialist for the jewelry department in New York.

Prior to that, she was in sales and acquisitions for New York City’s Windsor Jewelers Inc. and director of acquisitions for renowned jeweler Fred Leighton.

She also worked for 17 years at Christie’s New York, Los Angeles and Geneva. During her tenure at the auction house, she played a key role in curating a series of themed sales as well as managed high-profile auctions like The Jewels of Elizabeth Taylor, which totaled $115.9 million in 2011.

Roskind is a graduate of Boston University and the American College of Switzerland.

She is also a Graduate Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America and a member of the American Society of Jewelry Historians and Gem X.


Bonhams’ Hong Kong’s next Jewels and Jadeite sale is scheduled to take place in late November.


TAGS:   Auctions , Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy