This 15-Carat Pink Diamond Sold for $26 Million

This 18.03-carat D flawless cushion-shaped diamond was the top lot by dollar amount. (Image courtesy of Sotheby’s)

This ruby and diamond necklace circa 1880 sold for $760,815. (Image courtesy of Sotheby’s)

This emerald and diamond parure, dating to 1770, belonged to Manuel de Guirior y Portal, the Viceroy of New Granada and, later, Peru. (Image courtesy of Sotheby’s)