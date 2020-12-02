This Emerald and Diamond Necklace Just Fetched $7M at Auction

Hong Kong—A special necklace led the Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on Nov. 29.Of the total $51.5 million the sale garnered, $7 million went to a spectacular emerald and diamond double riviere necklace created by Edmond Chin for Boghossian.Pictured above, the design features 117.6 total carats of Colombian emeralds and diamonds—28 cushion- and octagonal-cut Colombian emeralds ranging from 1.48 to 10.41 carats, as well as 22 oval- and rectangular-cut diamonds ranging from 0.7 to 4.22 carats, as well as fancy-cut diamonds and fancy-cut jadeite.Chin, a Singapore-born designer, got his start at Christie’s Hong Kong, working in the jewelry and jadeite department.The second highest-earning lot, above, was a pair of fancy intense blue internally flawless diamonds, weighing 3.29 carats each, set as earrings alongside colorless diamonds, which sold for $6.1 million after a period of heated bidding, according to Christie’s.Other notable lots were the above 4.9-carat fancy intense pink diamond ring, which earned $3.8 million, and, pictured below, an important fancy vivid yellow diamond ring weighing 18.08 carats, which doubled its low estimate, selling for $1.4 million.The sale sold 79 percent by value and 76 percent by lot, with half of lots selling for more than their high estimates.Vickie Sek, chairman of jewelry Asia Pacific, noted: “Collectors from 24 countries and four continents around the world bid enthusiastically for some of the most coveted jewels offered at Christie’s Hong Kong today, achieving strong prices for top quality colored diamonds, jadeite and rubies.“The depth of global participation and the encouraging sale results reflect healthy market demand and continue our leadership in offering the finest jewels at auction.”