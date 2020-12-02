National Jeweler

This Emerald and Diamond Necklace Just Fetched $7M at Auction

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
This double riviere necklace was designed by Edmond Chin for Swiss maison Boghossian. It was the highest-earning lot at Christie’s Hong Kong’s recent Magnificent Jewels sale.
Hong Kong—A special necklace led the Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on Nov. 29.

Of the total $51.5 million the sale garnered, $7 million went to a spectacular emerald and diamond double riviere necklace created by Edmond Chin for Boghossian.

20201201 ChristiesHK 1

Pictured above, the design features 117.6 total carats of Colombian emeralds and diamonds—28 cushion- and octagonal-cut Colombian emeralds ranging from 1.48 to 10.41 carats, as well as 22 oval- and rectangular-cut diamonds ranging from 0.7 to 4.22 carats, as well as fancy-cut diamonds and fancy-cut jadeite.

Chin, a Singapore-born designer, got his start at Christie’s Hong Kong, working in the jewelry and jadeite department.

20201201 ChristiesHK 2

The second highest-earning lot, above, was a pair of fancy intense blue internally flawless diamonds, weighing 3.29 carats each, set as earrings alongside colorless diamonds, which sold for $6.1 million after a period of heated bidding, according to Christie’s.

20201201 ChristiesHK 3


Other notable lots were the above 4.9-carat fancy intense pink diamond ring, which earned $3.8 million, and, pictured below, an important fancy vivid yellow diamond ring weighing 18.08 carats, which doubled its low estimate, selling for $1.4 million.

20201201 ChristiesHK 4

The sale sold 79 percent by value and 76 percent by lot, with half of lots selling for more than their high estimates.

Vickie Sek, chairman of jewelry Asia Pacific, noted: “Collectors from 24 countries and four continents around the world bid enthusiastically for some of the most coveted jewels offered at Christie’s Hong Kong today, achieving strong prices for top quality colored diamonds, jadeite and rubies.

“The depth of global participation and the encouraging sale results reflect healthy market demand and continue our leadership in offering the finest jewels at auction.”


TAGS:   Auctions , Colored Gemstones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy