43-Carat Kashmir Sapphire Tops Auction at $6 Million

The Du Pont padparadscha sapphire was acquired by the current owner’s great-grandmother while on holiday in Ceylon in 1937, according to Christie’s. The 24.58-carat cushion modified mixed-cut orangey-pink sapphire, set in a gold and platinum ring with diamonds, sold for $930,000 at Christie’s Tuesday.

An Art Deco Cartier bracelet featuring a 12.64-carat sapphire and diamonds that garnered $1.5 million

This Belle Époque ring from Van Cleef & Arpels circa 1917, featuring a 21.73-carat sapphire and diamond accents in platinum, sold for $1.7 million at Christie’s New York’s recent Magnificent Jewels sale.

This Belle Époque ring from Van Cleef & Arpels circa 1917, featuring a 21.73-carat sapphire and diamond accents in platinum, sold for $1.7 million at Christie’s New York’s recent Magnificent Jewels sale.

An Art Deco Cartier bracelet featuring a 12.64-carat sapphire and diamonds that garnered $1.5 million

The Du Pont padparadscha sapphire was acquired by the current owner’s great-grandmother while on holiday in Ceylon in 1937, according to Christie’s. The 24.58-carat cushion modified mixed-cut orangey-pink sapphire, set in a gold and platinum ring with diamonds, sold for $930,000 at Christie’s Tuesday.