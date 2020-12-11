National Jeweler

43-Carat Kashmir Sapphire Tops Auction at $6 Million

By Brecken Branstrator
This 43.10-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond platinum bracelet became the top lot of the Christie’s NY Magnificent Jewels sale when Harry Winston purchased it for $6 million Tuesday.

New York—An extraordinary Kashmir sapphire came out on top in a recent jewelry auction.

The top lot of the Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction held Dec. 8 in New York was a platinum bracelet featuring a 43.10-carat sapphire surrounded by 67.90 carats of D color, internally flawless diamonds. Purchased by none other than Harry Winston, the piece sold for $6 million.

There were a number of other notable sapphires sold in the jewelry auction.

This included a 21.73-carat cabochon Kashmir sapphire ring by Van Cleef & Arpels from 1917 that garnered $1.7 million, an Art Deco Cartier brooch featuring a 12.64-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamonds that went for $1.5 million, and a Burmese sapphire necklace weighing 80.86 carats that sold for $1.1 million.

These follow another sapphire that topped a jewelry auction at Bonhams this week—during the house’s New York Jewels sale on Dec. 7, a 17.21-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond brooch from the collection of a prominent American family went for $1.1 million. It was estimated to sell for between $500,000 and $800,000.

Meanwhile, at Christie’s, there also was a pair of earrings featuring a 2.61-carat fancy intense purplish-pink pear modified brilliant-cut diamond and a 2.34-carat fancy intense pink pear modified brilliant-cut diamond with colorless diamond accents in platinum and rose gold that went for $2.1 million.

The sale also saw a 102.61-carat cushion modified brilliant-cut unmounted diamond in the Y to Z color range sell for above its pre-sale estimate when it garnered $1.7 million, a pair of diamond drop earrings from Moussaieff fetch $942,000, and the Du Pont padparadscha—a 24.58-carat cushion modified mixed-cut sapphire—set in a ring with diamond accents, top its pre-sale high to garner $930,000 on Tuesday.

Magnificent Jewels totaled $44.6 million, selling 95 percent by value and 91 percent by volume after 10 hours of bidding.

For the full results, visit Christies.com.


