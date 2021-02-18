Queen Victoria’s Mourning Jewelry Is Going Up for Auction

This banded agate and diamond pendant, commissioned by Prince Albert, opens to reveal a miniature photograph of Queen Victoria’s mother, the Duchess of Kent, and a lock of hair. The reverse bears the inscription “Dear Mama b. Aug 17 1786 | from Albert in remembrance of March 16 1861 | Du warst uns Freud und Glück (You were our joy and happiness)”. (£1,000-£1,500, or about $1,400-$2,100)

This onyx and seed pearl button commissioned by the Queen features the initial “A” and portrait miniature of Princess Alice, as well as an inscription on the reverse that reads “From Mama VRI 7th April 1879”. (£1,000-£1,500, or about $1,400 to $2,100)

This banded agate and pearl pendant features a glazed compartment containing a lock of hair and the inscription “16th Nov & 14th Dec 1878 From Grandmama VR.” Queen Victoria commissioned the piece in 1878 as a mourning jewel on the death of her granddaughter Princess Marie and her daughter Princess Alice, both of whom both died of diphtheria that year. (£1,000-£1,500, or about $1,400 to $2,100)

This hardstone, enamel and diamond cross pendant circa 1878 centers on an onyx heart with “Alice” beneath a coronet, likely commissioned by Queen Victoria to commemorate the death of Princess Alice. The other side has a glazed compartment that contains a lock of hair and the inscription “Dear Alice 14th December 1878,” the date of her death. (£2,000-£3,000, or about $2,800-$4,200)

