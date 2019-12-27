National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Sutra’s Kunzite Earrings


The year is almost over, and whether it was your best year yet or you can’t wait to start afresh in January, the close of a decade deserves an extravagant “Piece of the Week.”

Look no further than Sutra for some spectacular one-of-a-kind jewels that we’d love to sport on New Year’s Eve.

Crafted in 18-karat white gold, these earrings feature a matching pair of kunzite weighing 28.99 carats total. They’re framed by 11.14 total carats of colorless diamonds.

Price is available upon request via Sutra’s website.



National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

