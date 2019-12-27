Piece of the Week: Sutra’s Kunzite Earrings

The year is almost over, and whether it was your best year yet or you can’t wait to start afresh in January, the close of a decade deserves an extravagant “Piece of the Week.”
Look no further than Sutra for some spectacular one-of-a-kind jewels that we’d love to sport on New Year’s Eve.
Crafted in 18-karat white gold, these earrings feature a matching pair of kunzite weighing 28.99 carats total. They’re framed by 11.14 total carats of colorless diamonds.
Price is available upon request via Sutra’s website.
