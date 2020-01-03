National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Grace Lee’s Domed Gold Band

The first “Piece of the Week” in 2020 embodies a fine jewelry trend that will continue to flourish as we usher in a new decade: chunky gold.

Oversized cigar bands, hefty signet rings and piled-on gold chains are all looks established in the last few years that are safe bets for 2020 and beyond.

This domed gold ring from Grace Lee is interesting for its mix of boldness and daintiness, combining a thick gold band with delicate, prong-set stones, and is one of several similar new styles from the designer (as seen in her Instagram post below).

It’s rendered in 14-karat yellow gold and set with white fancy-cut diamonds and a round green emerald.

It sells for $1,880 at GraceLee.com.





