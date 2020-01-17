Piece of the Week: Sandrine de Laage’s Boyfriend Band

Last year, Sandrine de Laage made her jewelry trade show debut in Couture’s Design Atelier for emerging brands.

The French-American designer cut her teeth at such iconic jewelry houses as Cartier, Harry Winston and De Beers before launching the eponymous label that’s all her own.

One of her signature styles is the “Boyfriend Band,” a pair of interlinking rings, one larger in size than the other, inspired by the idea of a woman layering a man’s band with her own, resulting in a delightfully off-kilter proportion.

It provides a new, playful interpretation of unisex jewels.

This version, available at Twist for $1,800, is rendered in 18-karat yellow gold.