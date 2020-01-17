National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Sandrine de Laage’s Boyfriend Band

Last year, Sandrine de Laage made her jewelry trade show debut in Couture’s Design Atelier for emerging brands.

The French-American designer cut her teeth at such iconic jewelry houses as Cartier, Harry Winston and De Beers before launching the eponymous label that’s all her own.

One of her signature styles is the “Boyfriend Band,” a pair of interlinking rings, one larger in size than the other, inspired by the idea of a woman layering a man’s band with her own, resulting in a delightfully off-kilter proportion.

It provides a new, playful interpretation of unisex jewels.  

This version, available at Twist for $1,800, is rendered in 18-karat yellow gold.





Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy