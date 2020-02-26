See All the New Colored Lab-Grown Diamonds from Swarovski
Paris—Swarovski’s lab-grown diamonds now come in colors.
Launched at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, there are 16 colors in the Swarovski-Created Diamonds colors collection, ranging from “Draped Fire,” an intense yellow, to “Disco Ink,” a black diamond Swarovski says, “comes alive in neon light by night.”
All the diamonds are cushion cuts.
Swarovski said it will sell the diamonds both as loose stones to wholesale partners and direct to consumers, set in jewelry from Atelier Swarovski, its higher-end, more fashion-forward line.
It’s marketing the collection in four groupings called the Pillars of Creativity, each of which references a different creative field in which Swarovski has had some involvement—fashion, art, music and architecture.
Each grouping has what the company is referring to as a hero color—the same term Rio Tinto uses each year for its top half-dozen or so diamonds to come out of the Argyle mine—the richest, most vibrant shade.
SEE: The 16 Swarovski-Created Colored Diamonds
In Paris, Swarovski debuted big stones—the four hero color diamonds were 2.5 carats, while the other three colors in each collection were 1.25 carats each.
But the collection coming to market is more moderate in size.
Senior Communications Manager Sandra Gratz said the colored diamonds Swarovski will sell are between 0.25 and 1.5 carats, though she noted the company plans to offer both larger and smaller colored diamonds in the future due to “quick developments and improvements in technology.”
Gratz said Swarovski, which started with colorless lab-grown diamonds in 2017, grows its diamonds mainly in the United States and Asia.
It uses both the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) process (which is generally what is used to make colored diamonds), with Gratz noting many of the colored diamonds require treatment, HPHT and irradiation, post-growth.
“For different colors, different parameters and sequence of these treatments apply,” she said.
The hero color of the Architecture pillar is “Gothic Cognac” (©Swarovski)
The other three Architecture diamonds are, clockwise from top right, “Rococo Oyster,” “Minimalist Brown,” and “Brutalist Pink.” (©Swarovski)
“Cubist Sky,” the hero color of the Art collection (©Swarovski)
“Surrealist Butter,” “Neo-Expressionist Pistachio” and “Conceptual Blush” are the other diamonds in the Art pillar. (©Swarovski)
“Androgyny Flamingo” is the centerpiece of the Fashion pillar. Swarovski described the names of its lab-grown colored diamonds as “extravagant, fantastical.” (©Swarovski)
The three other colors in the Fashion pillar, clockwise from top right: “Couture Dragon,” “Draped Fire” and “Velvet Pool” (©Swarovski)
The hero color of the Music pillar, “Heavy Metal Cherry” (©Swarovski)
Clockwise from top, the three other Music diamonds, “Disco Ink,” “Electro Arctic” and “Punk Lipstick” (©Swarovski)
