See All the New Colored Lab-Grown Diamonds from Swarovski

Clockwise from top, the three other Music diamonds, “Disco Ink,” “Electro Arctic” and “Punk Lipstick” (©Swarovski)

The hero color of the Music pillar, “Heavy Metal Cherry” (©Swarovski)

The three other colors in the Fashion pillar, clockwise from top right: “Couture Dragon,” “Draped Fire” and “Velvet Pool” (©Swarovski)

“Androgyny Flamingo” is the centerpiece of the Fashion pillar. Swarovski described the names of its lab-grown colored diamonds as “extravagant, fantastical.” (©Swarovski)

“Surrealist Butter,” “Neo-Expressionist Pistachio” and “Conceptual Blush” are the other diamonds in the Art pillar. (©Swarovski)

“Cubist Sky,” the hero color of the Art collection (©Swarovski)

The other three Architecture diamonds are, clockwise from top right, “Rococo Oyster,” “Minimalist Brown,” and “Brutalist Pink.” (©Swarovski)

The hero color of the Architecture pillar is “Gothic Cognac” (©Swarovski)

