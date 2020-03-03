National Jeweler

Alex Woo’s New Collection is Perfect for Women’s History Month

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Alex Woo’s new collection of word pendants and earrings were created to be empowering totems.
New York—Alex Woo’s wearable charms are emblems of self-representation—a paw print for the animal lover or a baseball with a favorite team’s logo—and her newest collection is all about celebrating different aspects of womanhood.

Launched last month, “Mini X Words” takes Woo’s popular initial jewelry one step further, with pendant charms and stud earrings that spell “Wifey,” “Sister,” “Mama,” “Nana,” “Namaste,” “Blessed,” “Boss,” “Feminist,” “Love,” and “Survivor.”

It’s the ideal assortment of jewels to celebrate Women’s History Month, or International Women’s Day, March 8.

For Woo, the new charms showcase, “the power of words, female empowerment, and the importance of self-love,” she told National Jeweler.

Woo designed them as pieces women can buy for themselves, as recognition of their own self-worth, during “all ages and stages in their life.”

20200303 AlexWoo insertThis “Wifey” 14-karat yellow gold pendant sells for $148 on AlexWoo.com (chain sold separately)

Available on AlexWoo.com, a single stud retails for $88 in sterling silver, or $258 in 14-karat yellow gold, while a charm pendant costs $78 in sterling silver or $148 in 14-karat yellow gold, with chains sold separately.

Studs seamlessly layer with other earring styles for those with multiple piercings, while charms easily combine with Woo’s large assortment of pendants.

Daily, Woo has been wearing her “Blessed” charm, mixed in with several of her other Mini X pendants. It’s a reminder to be grateful for her friends, family and the job she loves doing.

“When I was a teenager, I lost my mom to cancer, and it really put life into perspective for me. Since then, I’ve always tried to enjoy life to its fullest, and I am very appreciative of all the blessings that I have.”

Woo hopes the Mini X Words collection will spread a message of positivity to her customers, too. 

“As a small women-owned and -run company, I think it's so important to support other women and each other,” she noted.





TAGS:   collections
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy