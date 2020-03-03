Alex Woo’s New Collection is Perfect for Women’s History Month

New York—Alex Woo’s wearable charms are emblems of self-representation—a paw print for the animal lover or a baseball with a favorite team’s logo—and her newest collection is all about celebrating different aspects of womanhood.

Launched last month, “Mini X Words” takes Woo’s popular initial jewelry one step further, with pendant charms and stud earrings that spell “Wifey,” “Sister,” “Mama,” “Nana,” “Namaste,” “Blessed,” “Boss,” “Feminist,” “Love,” and “Survivor.”

It’s the ideal assortment of jewels to celebrate Women’s History Month, or International Women’s Day, March 8.

For Woo, the new charms showcase, “the power of words, female empowerment, and the importance of self-love,” she told National Jeweler.

Woo designed them as pieces women can buy for themselves, as recognition of their own self-worth, during “all ages and stages in their life.”



This “Wifey” 14-karat yellow gold pendant sells for $148 on AlexWoo.com (chain sold separately)

Available on AlexWoo.com, a single stud retails for $88 in sterling silver, or $258 in 14-karat yellow gold, while a charm pendant costs $78 in sterling silver or $148 in 14-karat yellow gold, with chains sold separately.

Studs seamlessly layer with other earring styles for those with multiple piercings, while charms easily combine with Woo’s large assortment of pendants.

Daily, Woo has been wearing her “Blessed” charm, mixed in with several of her other Mini X pendants. It’s a reminder to be grateful for her friends, family and the job she loves doing.

“When I was a teenager, I lost my mom to cancer, and it really put life into perspective for me. Since then, I’ve always tried to enjoy life to its fullest, and I am very appreciative of all the blessings that I have.”

Woo hopes the Mini X Words collection will spread a message of positivity to her customers, too.

“As a small women-owned and -run company, I think it's so important to support other women and each other,” she noted.