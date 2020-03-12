Freida Rothman’s New Campaign Stars Holocaust Survivors

New York—A jewelry brand’s new campaign reaches far outside the realm of selling jewelry to touch on something more important to its designer.

New York City jewelry designer Freida Rothman’s new campaign, called “Women of Strength,” tells the story of Holocaust survivors.

The campaign focuses on two women in particular—Dolly Rabinowitz, age 94, and Suzi Schwartz, age 102—sisters who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and immigrated to Brooklyn, New York, “where they rebuilt their lives and raised loving families,” said a spokesperson for the brand.



Designer Freida Rothman, center, is pictured with Rabinowitz and other Holocaust survivors.

Images and videos show the women’s remarkable resilience, their Auschwitz tattoos visible on their forearms.

The campaign includes a video interview between Rothman and Rabinowitz, who wears Rothman’s “Strength” bracelet, about the meaning of strength.

A percentage of proceeds from the bracelet benefit Brooklyn, New York nonprofit Nachas Health and Family Network, which supports senior citizens’ emotional, financial and physical wellbeing, in part through connecting them with government assistance.

The organization has helped several of its senior citizen members receive thousands of dollars in Holocaust reparations.

Remembering the Holocaust and its last survivors is personal to Rothman, who is the granddaughter of four survivors.



The “Strength” bracelet, benefitting Nachas Health and Family Network

The Strength bracelet is symbolic of the tenacity required to survive tragedy and see the beauty in life, the brand said.

Of the design, Rothman explained on her website, “I used a textured dark rhodium finish to symbolize resilience and hand-set pavé stones for the perfect combination of grit and glamour.”

Priced at $395, the bracelet is sterling silver with rhodium plating and cubic zirconia stones. It’s also available in yellow gold plating.

The campaign is live now on FreidaRothman.com.