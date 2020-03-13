These Goddess Pendants Benefit the Global Fund for Women

Vancouver, B.C.—Pyrrha’s Goddess collection is doing good throughout the month of March.

The Global Fund for Women is a nonprofit with offices in San Francisco and Brooklyn, New York that finds, funds and amplifies the work of women building social movements and challenging the status quo worldwide.

Pyrrha released the Goddess collection on Feb. 26. It consists of eight deities, each of which represents a different facet of female strength.

There is Artemis, a huntress and the goddess of the wilderness (pictured below), who, Pyrrha says, “is the archetypal independent woman. Her spirit shines through every woman who knows her own power.”





The other seven are: Andromeda, goddess of dreams; Aphrodite, who represents love and beauty; Athena, goddess of war and wisdom; the goddess of the earth, Gaia; Hera, goddess of birth and marriage; Nyx, goddess of the night; and Psyche, who represents the soul.

The pendants are handcrafted in Pyrrha’s Los Angeles studio and are 100 percent reclaimed sterling silver. They retail for $275 each.

The brand said this year’s International Women’s Day theme—#EachforEqual—inspired it to strike up a partnership with the Global Fund for Women. It then opted to extend its fundraising beyond March 8, which was IWD.

Pyrrha handcrafts all its jewelry in silver and 14-karat gold at its studios in Vancouver, British Columbia and Los Angeles using authentic wax seals and imagery from the Victorian era.



The Psyche pendant with its hand-torn card explaining the story and symbolism behind the goddess of the soul



The meaning behind the words, symbols or imagery of each piece is explained on a hand-torn card that accompanies the purchase.

Pyrrha is the jewelry brand that collaborated with HBO to create a collection of talismans for the hit show “Game of Thrones.”

It sells its jewelry online, at its flagship store in Los Angeles and through wholesale accounts nationwide.