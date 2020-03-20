Robb Report Names Kareem Rashed Style Editor

New York—Robb Report has a new style editor.

Jewelry-world favorite Kareem Rashed stepped into the role earlier this month.

Jill Newman was the longtime executive editor of the publication’s style section, and is now editor of biannual magazine Muse by Robb Report, and a Town & Country contributor.

As style editor, Rashed will oversee all fashion content for Robb Report’s monthly print magazine and website.

His role will encompass feature articles and styled photo shoots.

Rashed got his start at Vogue, assisting Executive Fashion Editor Phyllis Posnick. He went on to work as Departures magazine’s fashion editor before pivoting to freelance writing, styling and consulting for a number of publications, including Robb Report.

As a freelance editor, Rashed covered jewelry, watches, accessories and men’s and women’s fashion.