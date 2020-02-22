Piece of the Week: Baiyang Qiu’s ‘Childhood’ Brooch

Spring has sprung, but since, for so many of us this year, the season has come while we are spending so much time confined indoors, National Jeweler thought it would bring the spring to you.

And what better way than with a piece made with so much happiness and optimism in mind.

When we see a dandelion like the one jewelry designer Baiyang Qiu rendered in gold, we instantly think of the carefree act of a child picking it and sending the seeds to the wind with one big puff.

It was exactly this sentiment Qiu wanted to evoke; she said she was inspired by the “simple countless joy in childhood memory” when creating the brooch.

It can be easy to overlook the good things in a busy daily life, or in times like these, but Qiu keeps a positive perspective through adornment.

“I created the ‘Childhood’ series as my way of reminding me of the all the wonderful people and beautiful things in the world.”

This version is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds. Priced at $10,500, it was acquired by a collector at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show last year, but the series is available for commission orders.



