Selim Mouzannar’s Newest Collection is Filled with Personal Totems

New York—Selim Mouzannar is reimagining some of his go-to symbols in his latest collection.



A new Kastak necklace style in 18-karat rose gold with blue enamel and diamonds ($12,230)The Beirut-based designer has elaborated on his “Kastak” necklace, incorporating new enamel charms allowing for infinite mixing, matching and customization.

The Kastak is based on a pocket watch chain of the same name, a staple in Ottoman Empire adornment.

The chain historically connected to the watch with a key and featured elaborate gold pom poms. Other valuables and relics could be attached to the chain.



Now, Selim Mouzannar-devotees can peruse new Kastak necklaces and charms featuring various lucky symbols the designer has referenced in his work before—horseshoes, evil eyes, doves, keys—now in his signature guilloche enamel.

“The inspiration behind the new Kastak collection came from multiple energies based on spirituality and nature,” Mouzannar explained via email.

“We continue to respect the basics of the Kastak, meaning the history of the old pocket watch chains. However, we made them modern by adding contemporary enamel charms and new links.”

It’s an organic evolution for the designer that also dovetails with a renewed consumer interest in charms and layering.





The most elaborate Kastak style, with a multitude of chains and links, does all the layering guesswork for you, and sells for $57,330, though a more modest version is $12,230. These are sold without charms but provide plenty of stations to add them.

A pendant with charm, meanwhile sells for around $9,860, depending on the particular style.

New enamel charms fall largely in the $1,500 to $3,500 range and feature diamonds with the occasional gemstone like sapphire, set in 18-karat rose gold with blue or red enamel.

Inquiries may be directed to SelimMouzannar.com.