Piece of the Week: Established Jewelry’s Evil Eye Bracelet

By Ashley Davis
Horseshoes. Four-leaf clovers. Evil Eyes. Perennial symbols representing good fortune and protection are always popular in fine jewelry, but now they feel more relevant than ever.

The evil eye is a prominent symbol across the Mediterranean and western Asia. The symbol represents protection against others’ malintent.

Established Jewelry amplifies the symbol’s power with loads of diamonds.

The L.A. brand is known for its irreverent, streetwear-inspired take on fine jewelry, emblazoning words like “bad” and “thug life” in gold, but its evil eye bracelet delivers serious glamour.

This “Piece of the Week” version is crafted in 18-karat yellow gold with white diamonds, black diamonds and blue diamonds.

Be warned that though it’s meant to repel jealousy, this particular evil eye is likely to inspire some envy. It sells for $18,000 through the designer’s website.

See it on designer Nikki Erwin with a mix of other Established Jewelry styles below.





