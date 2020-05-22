National Jeweler

Watch: 100 Years of Engagement Rings in 3 Minutes

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
A Condé Nast-produced series now streaming on Hulu called "100 Years of Fashion" includes an episode on engagement rings, exploring styles from the 1920s to today. The platinum and diamond engagement ring pictured here from Bernard Nacht dates to 1935. (Photo Credit: Bernard Nacht/Under the Crown)
New York—Looking for something new to watch that’s fun and fast (and less controversial than “Uncut Gems”)?

Hulu is currently streaming a series of (very) short films from Condé Nast-owned magazine Glamour called “100 Years of Fashion.”

The episodes are two to five minutes each and take viewers through 10 decades of trends and style evolutions in women’s fashion, from bridesmaids’ dresses to jeans to workplace wear, from the 1920s to today.

Episode No. 15 focuses on engagement rings and wedding dress styles.

It starts out by noting that engagement rings became a “widely accepted custom” in the 1900s, before showing the Art Deco style popular in the ‘20s, the floral-inspired designs of the 1940s and the styles of the 1980s, when pear-shaped diamonds set in yellow gold were “all the rage.”

The episode ends with 2016, with a ring featuring a cushion-cut diamond and the now-ubiquitous halo.

“100 Years of Fashion” is one of more than 30 short-form series Hulu licensed from Condé Nast in January 2019. Previously, some episodes appeared on Glamour.com and on VanityFair.com.

There a total of 22 episodes of “100 Years of Fashion” available to stream on Hulu now.



TAGS:   Celebrities , Trends , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy