Piece of the Week: Bare Fine Jewelry’s Trillion Ring
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Jewelry with meaning—whether personalized to the wearer or with symbolic motifs—has become even more popular among fine jewelry consumers than usual during the pandemic.
Our latest “Piece of the Week” is an apt representation of harnessing one’s inner strength during difficult times.
Fit for a superhero, the one-of-a-kind ring is from Bare Fine Jewelry by Dries, an Antwerp, Belgium-based brand with a penchant for sharp lines and dynamic angles from designer Dries Criel.
It’s crafted in brushed 18-karat yellow gold with eye-catching trillion-cut diamonds weighing a total 2 carats. It’s available through the brand’s website, selling for $9,064.
See a similar ring style from Bare Fine Jewelry below, via Instagram.
Our latest “Piece of the Week” is an apt representation of harnessing one’s inner strength during difficult times.
Fit for a superhero, the one-of-a-kind ring is from Bare Fine Jewelry by Dries, an Antwerp, Belgium-based brand with a penchant for sharp lines and dynamic angles from designer Dries Criel.
It’s crafted in brushed 18-karat yellow gold with eye-catching trillion-cut diamonds weighing a total 2 carats. It’s available through the brand’s website, selling for $9,064.
See a similar ring style from Bare Fine Jewelry below, via Instagram.
Get the Daily News >