Piece of the Week: Dru Jewelry’s Pride Medallion
With so much happening in the world, it doesn’t feel like a typical Pride Month, which is usually cause for gatherings and celebration.
However, with the recent Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBT workers from discrimination, Pride takes on an even more momentous note than usual this year.
It’s the perfect time to commemorate the historic ruling with a special jewel that does good.
This “Piece of the Week” pendant from Dru Jewelry, benefits The Trevor Project, with half of proceeds from each sale going to the suicide prevention organization that helps LGBTQ youth.
The 14-karat yellow gold and diamond pendant features Dru Jewelry’s signature text engraving, which is often irreverent (with phrases like “Be a Lady” and “Bollocks”) and sometimes profound (“Be the Change!”).
This necklace falls into the latter camp, with its “Love is Love” message.”
It’s available on DruJewelry.com for $3,150.
