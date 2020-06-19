National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Dru Jewelry’s Pride Medallion

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
With so much happening in the world, it doesn’t feel like a typical Pride Month, which is usually cause for gatherings and celebration.

However, with the recent Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBT workers from discrimination, Pride takes on an even more momentous note than usual this year.

It’s the perfect time to commemorate the historic ruling with a special jewel that does good.

This “Piece of the Week” pendant from Dru Jewelry, benefits The Trevor Project, with half of proceeds from each sale going to the suicide prevention organization that helps LGBTQ youth.

The 14-karat yellow gold and diamond pendant features Dru Jewelry’s signature text engraving, which is often irreverent (with phrases like “Be a Lady” and “Bollocks”) and sometimes profound (“Be the Change!”).

This necklace falls into the latter camp, with its “Love is Love” message.”

It’s available on DruJewelry.com for $3,150.



TAGS:   Jewels for Good , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy