Sorellina’s New Jewels Are Sweet for Summer
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Sorellina’s newest collection celebrates summer sweetness.
“Fragola,” Italian for “strawberry,” features a range of Sorellina fine jewelry classics updated with luscious pink sapphires in ode to the summer picnic staple.
Designers Nicole and Kim Carosella, the sister duo behind the brand, have incorporated the gemstone into their statement sideways hoops, front-facing hoops, bangle bracelets and their new dangle gemstone necklaces, as well as stud earrings and signature signet rings featuring a strawberry motif.
The gemstone necklace and bangles provide on-trend layering opportunities, while the strawberry pendants and signets are perfect for the customer looking for a unique addition to their everyday fine jewelry selections.
The resulting collection is both an abstract and literal allusion to the fruit with all its innocent and fresh connotations.
The designer sisters noted Fragola’s distinctly happy quality via email.
“Like everyone else, we were sitting around shell-shocked in the beginning of quarantine trying to lift our moods in any way possible,” they said.
“In between finalizing designs for our big collection launching this fall, we wanted to bring a little lightness to our everyday routines. Enter the strawberry! No matter what happened, we knew that summer would eventually reach us in New York City, and this was our way of harnessing that energy early.”
Now, at the time of launch, the company’s production is up and running, with delivery ranging from about four to six weeks from date of order.
Fragola will begin hitting stores at the end of July, though the Carosellas note the collection is appropriate year-round.
“While the motif could be seen as seasonal, why not embrace it as a way to get a little bit of summer all year round?” they said.
It retails from $495 for a pair of Sorellina classic double-triangle “Pietra Studs” with pink sapphires to $6,000 for their sideways hoops called the “Monroe Crescent Earrings.”
For more information visit SorellinaNewYork.com.
“Fragola,” Italian for “strawberry,” features a range of Sorellina fine jewelry classics updated with luscious pink sapphires in ode to the summer picnic staple.
Designers Nicole and Kim Carosella, the sister duo behind the brand, have incorporated the gemstone into their statement sideways hoops, front-facing hoops, bangle bracelets and their new dangle gemstone necklaces, as well as stud earrings and signature signet rings featuring a strawberry motif.
The gemstone necklace and bangles provide on-trend layering opportunities, while the strawberry pendants and signets are perfect for the customer looking for a unique addition to their everyday fine jewelry selections.
The resulting collection is both an abstract and literal allusion to the fruit with all its innocent and fresh connotations.
The designer sisters noted Fragola’s distinctly happy quality via email.
“Like everyone else, we were sitting around shell-shocked in the beginning of quarantine trying to lift our moods in any way possible,” they said.
“In between finalizing designs for our big collection launching this fall, we wanted to bring a little lightness to our everyday routines. Enter the strawberry! No matter what happened, we knew that summer would eventually reach us in New York City, and this was our way of harnessing that energy early.”
Now, at the time of launch, the company’s production is up and running, with delivery ranging from about four to six weeks from date of order.
Fragola will begin hitting stores at the end of July, though the Carosellas note the collection is appropriate year-round.
“While the motif could be seen as seasonal, why not embrace it as a way to get a little bit of summer all year round?” they said.
It retails from $495 for a pair of Sorellina classic double-triangle “Pietra Studs” with pink sapphires to $6,000 for their sideways hoops called the “Monroe Crescent Earrings.”
For more information visit SorellinaNewYork.com.
Get the Daily News >