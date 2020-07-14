National Jeweler

Serena Williams’ New Jewelry Collection Dares Fans to Be Unstoppable

By Lenore Fedow
Serena Williams’ special edition jewelry capsule collection features diamonds sourced from manufacturer K.P. Sanghvi.
New York—Tennis superstar Serena Williams has launched “Unstoppable,” a special edition jewelry capsule collection.

It features two pieces of sterling silver jewelry, a necklace and a bracelet, both featuring a diamond accent and inscribed with the word “Unstoppable.”

The necklace and the bracelet are priced at $100.

The diamonds are sourced from manufacturer K.P. Sanghvi and marketed as “ethically sourced and conflict free.”

“The elegant simplicity of the design is meant to reflect Serena’s positivity and determination, and to inspire her fans and followers also to be unstoppable,” Serena Williams Jewelry said in a press release.

The collection is not the star athlete’s first foray into the jewelry world, having launched her fine jewelry collection in November 2019 with 70 pieces of 14-karat gold and diamond jewelry, but this one has an added component.

From now through Aug. 5, 100 percent of the net proceeds from the “Unstoppable” collection will benefit Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund, which provides support to Black small business owners.

Opportunity Fund is a nonprofit which provides financing to underserved small businesses.

While many small businesses faced tough times between February and April, Black-owned businesses “bore the brunt of the pain,” Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia said in a press release about the collection.


More than 40 percent of Black-owned businesses closed permanently as a result of the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

“We have to decide what we want our Main Streets to look like when this is over. And we must act decisively. We have an opportunity here to build back something better than we had before by accelerating investments in Black entrepreneurs,” Urrutia said.

A percentage of proceeds from other Serena Williams Jewelry pieces will also be donated to the opportunity fund.

The collection is available online at SerenaWilliamsJewelry.com.


