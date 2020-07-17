Piece of the Week: Grace Lee’s Essential Summer Bracelet
Online jewelry sales during the pandemic have been uneven, but offering an entry-level item at an attainable price point is a great way to gain customers by way of relatively guilt-free purchases.
If jewelry shoppers can’t swing one of Grace Lee’s diamond pavé “Globe Rings,” or the marquise-, pear-, or trillion-shaped diamond “Globe Plus 9” style, they needn’t cross the designer off their wish list.
Instead, they can pick up one of the designer’s new pearl silk cord bracelets for a mere $138.
Featuring a 5 mm freshwater pearl on a silk cord with 14-karat yellow gold clasp, it comes in classic shades like black and gray or on-trend bright neon in pink, yellow and blue.
The style is perfect for layering, another top summer jewelry trend.
It’s ready to ship at GraceLee.com.
