Piece of the Week: Man Ray’s Auction Earrings
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Signed jewels have been in high demand at auctions in recent years, and consumer desire for them isn’t lightening up.
Amid the many glittering and important stones that led this week’s Christie’s New York Magnificent Jewels sale, one lot with an important provenance spurred a bidding war.
Pictured at top, these 18-karat gold “Pendantif-Pendant” earrings are by Man Ray, one of Surrealism’s greatest voices.
The movement started in 1920 saw boundary-breaking artists like Ray work across disciplines and in collaboration with each other.
Most well known for his photography, Ray created jewelry with Italian company Gem Montebello in the 1960s, with each piece produced in an edition of 12, as is inscribed in this pair, circa 1968.
French actress Catherine Deneuve wore one of the editions in a Man Ray photoshoot in 1966.
A pair is currently in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ collection, while these weren’t easy to procure at Christie’s, with the winning bidder finally nabbing them for $125,000, compared to their $10,000 to $15,000 pre-sale estimate.
Amid the many glittering and important stones that led this week’s Christie’s New York Magnificent Jewels sale, one lot with an important provenance spurred a bidding war.
Pictured at top, these 18-karat gold “Pendantif-Pendant” earrings are by Man Ray, one of Surrealism’s greatest voices.
The movement started in 1920 saw boundary-breaking artists like Ray work across disciplines and in collaboration with each other.
Most well known for his photography, Ray created jewelry with Italian company Gem Montebello in the 1960s, with each piece produced in an edition of 12, as is inscribed in this pair, circa 1968.
French actress Catherine Deneuve wore one of the editions in a Man Ray photoshoot in 1966.
A pair is currently in the Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ collection, while these weren’t easy to procure at Christie’s, with the winning bidder finally nabbing them for $125,000, compared to their $10,000 to $15,000 pre-sale estimate.
Get the Daily News >