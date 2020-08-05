See Jewelry from the Brilliant Earth, Alrosa Collaboration
New York—Jewelry e-tailer Brilliant Earth has created a new collection in partnership with miner Alrosa’s new “Diamonds That Care” initiative.
The nine-piece jewelry collection has designs handcrafted from recycled 14-karat rose gold and set with brown diamonds mined in Russia’s Yakutia region.
The limited-edition collection includes hexagonal hoops, a diamond-studded cuff, celestial-inspired pendants, and a diamond strand necklace, all ranging in price from $790 to $2,190.
Ten percent of the sales from the collection will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
Each piece is engraved with the words “I Care,” a nod to its charitable backstory.
SEE: The Brilliant Earth x Diamonds That Care Collection
Diamonds That Care began as a social initiative by Alrosa aimed at giving back to those in need, in particular those in remote towns in Russia’s Yakutia region, where many of its diamonds are mined.
The initiative is behind the construction of several hospitals, schools, sports and cultural centers in the region.
“Diamonds That Care is more than a brand name, it is a line of thought, a calling to the luxury industry to cultivate more products and projects ‘that care’ for the communities,” said Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov in a press release announcing the collection.
“We believe every natural diamond should be more than just part of a jewelry piece but a helping hand for those who need support.”
Brilliant Earth CEO Beth Gerstein said the partnership reinforced the company’s ethos and was also an opportunity to give to those in need.
“Brilliant Earth was founded on a commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and we strive to make jewelry you can feel good about wearing,” she said.
The Brilliant Earth x Diamonds That Care collection is available now through December 2020 on Brilliant Earth’s website.
The Diamonds That Care initiative recently raised nearly $340,000 through a Christie’s auction of three pieces of Anna Hu jewelry.
The money went to the Brave Heart Fund, which supports families of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who lost their lives fighting COVID-19.
A pair of "Cressida" hexagon-shaped hoops in 14-karat rose gold set with light brown diamonds ($2,190)
The "Grace" necklace in 14-karat rose gold with bezel-set light brown diamonds ($1,990)
The "Inner Compass" pendant in 14-karat rose gold accented with light brown diamonds ($890)
The "Zora" cuff bracelet in 14-karat rose gold set with light brown diamonds and topped with a bezel-set light brown diamond on each end ($1,990)
