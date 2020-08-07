Platinum Born Has 4 New Necklaces in Its Collection

New York—Platinum Born, the platinum-centric jewelry brand distributed exclusively by Suna Bros. in North America, has introduced four new necklaces to its line.

The styles range from a choker necklace to long layering looks.

All four necklaces have been curated by celebrity stylist and Platinum Born brand ambassador, Micaela Erlanger, as part of its “Micaela Selects.”

Erlanger said in a statement she chose these designs because they’re “fashion-forward yet also timeless and versatile.”

“You can wear an individual necklace daily when working from home or if you return to a more casual office environment. However, you can also layer these platinum pieces to create more of a statement look—for example, if you are celebrating a special occasion such as a wedding.”

Concurrent with the new necklaces, Platinum Born also launched an updated website.

It redesigned its site to provide a more-user-friendly browsing experience, including clear navigation, an optimized search field, newly incorporated video, galleries sorted by product type and styles selected by Erlanger.

Platinum Born can be found at select fine jewelry retailers across the U.S. and online, with retail prices ranging from $600 to $7,000.