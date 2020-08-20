National Jeweler

See Ileana Makri’s First Collection for Reinstein Ross

By Ashley Davis
New York—Fine jewelry brand Reinstein Ross has announced Greek designer Ileana Makri as its new creative director, and her first collection for the brand launched this week.

20200820 ReinsteinRoss3 wraptextleftIleana MakriFounded in 1985 by designer Susan Reinstein and gemstone aficionado Brian Ross, today Reinstein Ross boasts two New York City storefronts, one on the Upper East Side and one in downtown’s Meatpacking District (the latter of which is currently receiving customers in-store).

Reinstein Ross designs are produced in-house, with both store locations housing workshops where jewels are custom-alloyed, fabricated by hand and set with gemstones.

The brand’s classical elegance hearkens back to ancient jewelry styles, making Athens-based Makri an ideal fit for the company.

While pieces from Makri’s namesake line often feature a playful or whimsical element, expect a more refined take from the designer as she embraces Reinstein Ross’ core ethos.

Makri mines her Greek heritage to deliver a fresh update on classic motifs befitting of Reinstein Ross’ old-world feeling oeuvre.

This week she debuted a capsule collection of evil eye styles on ReinsteinRoss.com comprised of rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets in matte gold with carved eyes in turquoise, hematite, malachite and lapis lazuli.

They are fitting talismans to sport in the time of the pandemic.



In the fall, Makri will launch her official debut collection for Reinstein Ross.

It will be filled with intaglios and cameos that pay homage to the female heroes of Greek mythology, each rich with symbolic associations—Hera, queen of the gods and protector of women, representing family, marriage and childbirth, or Nike, the goddess of strength, speed and victory.

Over a dozen female figures of Greek mythology are represented in the forthcoming collection.

20200820 ReinsteinRoss3This cameo piece depicting a scene from Greek mythology is a sneak peek of the full fall collection to come, designed by Ileana Makri for Reinstein Ross.
 
“I am honored with the opportunity to challenge myself creatively and to explore fresh designs for a brand with such a particularly identifiable aesthetic,” said Makri.

“Reinstein Ross is an exceptional name within the jewelry industry, and I am thrilled to drive the brand’s next stage of transformation while preserving its rich heritage and unique style voice.”


