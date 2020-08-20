See Ileana Makri’s First Collection for Reinstein Ross

The Evil Eye capsule collection debuted on ReinsteinRoss.com on Aug. 19.

Reinstein Ross’ first mini-collection with Ileana Makri as creative director features carved turquoise, malachite, hematite and lapis lazuli.

This cameo piece depicting a scene from Greek mythology is a sneak peek of the full fall collection to come, designed by Ileana Makri for Reinstein Ross.