Piece of the Week: Eriness’ Ladybug Necklace

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Of all the wearable fine jewelry staples Erin Sachse of Los Angeles label Eriness creates, “The Ladybug Collection” is by far the most meaningful to the designer.

Launched this year, the Ladybug range is a tribute Sachse’s late mother, a reminder of the woman she calls her inspiration and biggest fan.

A kismet moment involving the good luck insect has forever linked ladybugs with the memory of Sachse’s mother. Shortly before she passed, Sachse recalls a vivid dream in which she was surrounded by ladybugs.

When she woke, she found out that that very night an incredible swarm of the insects measuring 80 miles wide had been above her area in Los Angeles.

Since then they have continued to hold a spiritual resonance for Sachse, like when one landed on her ear on the occasion of her mother’s last birthday.

Deeply personal but completely joyful, this “Mama Ladybug Necklace” is rendered in 14-karat yellow, white or rose gold with diamonds set in 14-karat white gold, and accented with ruby, sapphires, emerald, amethyst and diamonds on the dangling chain.

It’s priced at $1,995 on Eriness.com.

