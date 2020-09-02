This Jewelry Book Highlights a Hot New Gemstone Exhibition

“Bird of Paradise Clip,” 1942, in yellow gold and platinum with rubies, sapphires and diamonds from the Van Cleef & Arpels Collection. (© Van Cleef & Arpels SA from Gems, Flammarion, 2020)

Four beryl crystals, Russia, from the collection of Professor René Just Haüy, in the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle’s permanent collection. (Prof. François Farges © MNHN/François Farges from Gems, Flammarion, 2020)

From the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle permanent collection, the “Larbre Aux Tourmalines” was created by Jean Vendome, Paris, in 1976 and rebuilt and restored by Thierry Vendome in 2019. It features 746.9 total carats of elbaite and liddicoatite tourmaline, beryl, quartz, and opal. (Prof. François Farges © MNHN/François Farges from Gems, Flammarion, 2020)

Van Cleef & Arpels “Peony Clip,” 1937, in platinum and yellow gold with rubies, mystery-set rubies and diamonds, from the former collection of HRH Princess Faiza of Egypt. (Patrick Gries © Van Cleef & Arpels from Gems, Flammarion, 2020)

