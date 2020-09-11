National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Colette’s Gatsby Ring

By Ashley Davis
A century ago, it was the era of bathtub gin, jazz, flappers and all things Art Deco.

That rich design period continues to be a source of inspiration for modern day designers across all mediums, including jewelry.

Colette’s contribution to the everlasting Deco homage feels particularly fresh thanks to trendy, bright enamel and personalization courtesy of initials.

This Gatsby initial ring is rendered in 18-karat yellow gold with turquoise enamel and diamonds. The style’s elongated octagonal frame is a reference to the shape of the Place Vendôme, in the French and Mexican designer’s birth city, Paris.

The ring, available in each letter, as seen below, sells for $3,460 on Colette’s website.

20200911 POTW Colette2



