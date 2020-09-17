See the Forevermark Collab with Stylist Micaela Erlanger
New York—Celebrity super stylist Micaela Erlanger is currently a bride-to-be, so there’s no better time for her to unveil a bridal jewelry collection.
The Hollywood stylist has teamed up with Forevermark on a range of classic but modern engagement rings and wedding bands, all featuring Forevermark diamonds set in platinum.
It’s not Erlanger’s first foray into jewelry; she’s also an ambassador and collaborator with Platinum Born, which added four new necklaces to its range this summer.
"Platinum is incredibly durable, so it's ideal for everyday wear, and its natural, luminous finish perfectly highlights a Forevermark diamond's brilliance," Erlanger said.
Like the rings she created with Forevermark, Erlanger’s own engagement ring is platinum.
The Forevermark x Micaela collection features seven engagement ring styles that can accommodate a range of diamond shapes, like round, oval and cushion.
The collection also includes a women’s wedding band and men’s wedding band, with an additional two styles forthcoming, including the one Erlanger will wear as her own wedding band at her spring 2021 wedding.
"The collection encompasses everything that I know my brides are looking for: clean, delicate lines, settings that allow the diamonds to ‘float’, timeless platinum settings, hidden details that incorporate just a little extra sparkle, and most of all, enduring style. I'm so very proud of what we have created,” said Erlanger.
The stylist has outfitted many celebrity clients in Forevermark on red carpets over the years, most recently Lupita Nyong'o at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Last year, Erlanger launched a bridal specific aspect of her styling business.
"Over the years, I have counted on Forevermark to deliver the most exquisite diamonds for the most memorable occasions for my clients. While diamonds are incredibly important at a big award show, they are even more so on your wedding day; you want to choose something that is personal, that is 'authentically you' and that symbolizes your commitment of forever."
Last year, Erlanger visited Forevermark parent company De Beers Group’s Orapa diamond mine in Botswana to experience the materials at their source, and witness how they positively impact the local community.
"I want to ensure that I am giving brides something special and memorable, and that is what Forevermark offers—the most beautiful diamonds in the world with unmatched beauty, and a commitment to making the world a better place," she said.
Forevermark x Micaela is available at select Forevermark retailers and online.
