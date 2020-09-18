Piece of the Week: Bea Bongiasca’s Hoop Earrings
Designer Bea Bongiasca hails from Milan, Italy, so it’s no surprise that influences from the fashionable city are present in her energetic designs.
These Piece of the Week hoop earrings are reminiscent of the 1980s Memphis Milano design movement that just pre-dated Bongiasca’s birth.
Mainly concentrated in furniture, the Memphis group combined the flashy colors of Pop Art with the bold shapes of Art Deco, with a sense of humor and lack of seriousness entirely its own.
Bongiasca’s hoops channel the same joyful energy with their wavy shape—a Memphis Milano hallmark—and mismatched shades of blue enamel.
Currently available on Net-a-Porter, the 9-karat gold, silver and enamel earrings are an unexpected take on a classic hoop silhouette.
They sell for a wallet-friendly $500.
