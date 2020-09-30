Roberto Coin Has So Much Newness for Fall and Winter

New York—Roberto Coin’s fall and winter 2020 offerings mix the best of the Italian jewelry company’s most-loved motifs with on-trend styles, and there’s plenty to choose from.

The “Venetian Princess” collection, featuring its signature textured engraving, receives a colorful update for the season, with the addition of mother-of-pearl, malachite and jade styles.

Wide clasped bangles, convertible sautoir necklaces and brooches are available with the gemstones.

Making the collection even more wearable for every day, new petite-sized jewels are available in the motif, like stud earrings, studs with front-facing hoops, and huggies with hanging floral motifs. Pendant necklaces and station pendants are also available in the smaller size.

A major trend Roberto Coin is embracing is tassels, added to styles in the “Princess” and “Barocco” collections.

Pendant necklaces, earrings and even rings feature the fun accoutrement, while a bangle with long fringe is one of the new hero items.

In addition to tassels, Roberto Coin is experimenting with long lengths with its “Zipper” pieces as well.

The scintillating styles are available as Y-necklaces that are moveable (pictured at top of article), plus long dangling gold bead earrings that can be worn multiple ways—straight and long, or wrapped to create a hoop.





Medallions have been a hot trend for the past couple of years and the look is only growing in popularity, with Roberto Coin in on the action this season, transforming some of its signatures pieces into medallion form.

The company’s “Royal Princess Flower” and “Venetian Princess” collections both feature medallion styles, which can be worn as Y-necklaces.

The Venetian Princess versions also feature zodiac style-medallions.

For bracelet lovers, the brand doesn’t disappoint, with an emphasis on new stretchy bracelets in a number of its motifs. They’re perfect for stacking and collecting, the jeweler noted.

Roberto Coin is also dipping its toe into the charm trend, the most exciting iteration of which is a new “Dangle Bangle” or bangle bracelet with one hanging charm, whether a Roberto Coin motif or an initial, four-leaf clover, cross, Star of David, butterfly, sun or heart.

The new “Love in Verona” collection, an ode to the home city of Romeo and Juliet, features Roberto Coin’s four-petal flower as a demure accent on bangles, hoop earrings and rings.

Like most of the jeweler’s assortment, items are available in 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold, with or without diamond pavé or accented with colored gemstones like the big three: emerald, ruby and sapphire.

“Royal Opera” is an updated reissue of the “Opera” collection Roberto Coin launched in 1996, one of his first in the United States.

Flexible band rings, hoop earrings and bracelets feature a braided gold texture and are accented with diamonds.

The “Palazzo Ducale” collection, meanwhile, is also all about graphic shapes, but diamonds, rather than squares, featuring splashes of color courtesy of malachite, jade and mother-of-pearl.

Plain gold chains have been having a major moment in fine jewelry and Roberto Coin is getting in on the action, deliver meticulous, high-quality layering pieces to be worn now and passed down for generations.





The brand has created its own versions of the now-uber-popular paper clip chain, various box chains, an almond-shaped chain, oro chains and more, available as bracelets and necklaces.

Adding to the lineup of basics are lots and lots of new gold hoops in varying widths, lengths and shapes, all in sumptuous 18-karat gold.

Roberto Coin also has come out with a bezel-set (and cleverly titled) “Diamonds by the Inch” collection, comprised of pendant necklaces and station necklaces.

The designer’s gardens at his home in Vicenza inspired the new “Petals” pieces, which are reminiscent of a Roman-style floral crown, crafted in mixed metals with diamonds. The statement pieces are available as flattering collars, bracelets and rings.

The “Veneto” collection is an ode to intrecciato weaving employed in textiles, leather and baskets, while “Obelisco” is a high-impact fine jewelry take on studs that feels at once edgy and elegant.

There are also new takes on the “Pois Moi” collection, featuring soft, rounded squares that are most eye-catching as bangles, plus the “Pois Moi Luna” range, in which the Pois Moi indents are set every which way in ode to the craters on the moon.

The smooth simplicity of the “Portofino” bangles, meanwhile, are the ultimate in wearable luxury for women ages 20 to 80.

To see even more Roberto Coin newness, visit the jeweler’s website.