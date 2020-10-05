Elisa Solomon’s Charm Collection Ticks Every Current Jewelry Trend
New York—Jewelry designer Elisa Solomon knows how women want to style themselves; she creates the jewelry that she personally wants to wear daily as a busy working mom.
Solomon says motherhood has greatly influenced her designs.
“When I was pregnant with my first baby, my son Asher, I made the ‘Custom Circle Charm’ and ‘Custom Letter Charm,’” she explained. “I made a set dedicated to Asher and also a set dedicated to my German Shepherd, Bear!”
The collection is instantly recognizable as Solomon’s with her signature handmade, imperfectly perfect feel, but it also encompasses two timeless trends that have grown exponentially in 2020—charms and personalized jewelry.
After Asher’s birth, Solomon went on to create her “Mini Moon Charm,” which is her best-selling piece, and this August she added several more: a “Custom Peace Charm,” which is one of the designer’s favorite motifs represented often throughout her oeuvre, the “Custom Heart Charm” and “Custom Skinny Bar Charm.”
Each comes available 14-karat yellow, white or rose gold, or platinum upon request, and customers can choose from a large array of stones Solomon lists on her website that span far beyond the “Big Three,” from rhodolite to tanzanite, iolite, apatite or alexandrite, to name a few.
Some of the pieces, like the “Custom Circle Charm” allow for hand engraving.
Solomon noted, “I love my charm collection because each piece allows for customization, from metal to gemstones to engraving. It makes each charm unique and truly personal. I feel a strong connection to my customers, especially through all these customizable pieces. I learn about their families, their stories, their passions, their happiness. It's really gratifying work to do every day.”
This month, Solomon added another charm to her stable of motifs, an evil eye, which, along with other protective or religious symbols, has grown in popularity this year. Solomon ascribes the symbol an atypical meaning, however.
“I've felt very connected to the symbol lately. In these times we are living in, I associate the eye with my children. I look at them and I feel complete clarity as to what is important in life. I also love seeing the world through their eyes; there is an innocence and wonder that is really special. We are all holding closely to the people and things we treasure most right now, and these charms truly sum up that sentiment in the form of jewelry.”
This September, Solomon began a promotion on her website called “Jewel of the Month,” offering a 20 percent discount on a particular piece of jewelry for the month’s duration.
This month, her entire charm collection qualifies. Their typical price before the discount ranges from $280 to $1,000.
While the designer wholesales to various stores like Catbird, the charm collection is exclusive to her website.
